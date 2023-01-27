THE EIGHTH POLE: Pegasus World Cup is still a draw — even with a lighter payday

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes will be run Saturday at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida. A big payday awaits the winner — but it’s not as rich as the glory days.

The big race made its debut in 2017, with Frank Stronach having the controversial idea to attract 12 runners whose shareholders would put up $1 million each to grab a spot at the starting gate.

The purse ballooned to $16 million in 2018 after the Stronach Group put up an additional $4 million but, over the years, the prize pot has steadily declined. This year’s purse is a modest $3 million — which, remarkably, is equal to last year’s Kentucky Derby.

The race, open to horses 4 and older, will be run at a distance of 1-1/8 miles on the dirt main track. The 5/2 favorite Cyberknife will be making his last start before heading to stud at Spendthrift Farm.

Let’s meet the field, by post position, and pick a winner:

Proxy (9/2): This fellow looked great earning his first Grade 1 victory in the Clark Handicap at Churchill Downs back in November. But he got the perfect set-up that day, he barely won and it was against only five rivals. He’s in fine form, fires fairly consistently, and will be making up ground in the stretch but it won’t be enough. Passing.

Simplification (15/): He faltered as the 2/1 favorite in his last outing, flattening out in the lane and settling for third in the Grade 3 Harlan’s Holiday Stakes at Gulfstream on Dec. 31. His last win came in the 2022 Fountain of Youth Stakes in March at Gulfstream and he’s simply not up to the task. Tossing.

Ridin With Biden (20/1): He ships in with decent credentials from Parx, where he won three stakes races last year. As a 3-year-old, his claim to fame was a runner-up spot in the Grade 3 Dwyer Stakes at Belmont. He has useful early speed but he’ll be going backward in the lane and I won’t be Ridin With Biden.

White Abarrio (10/1): All four of this fellow’s victories have occurred on this track, including open-length wins in last year’s Holy Bull Stakes and the Grade 1 Florida Derby. He’s always shown tremendous heart, and with two recent bullet workouts in the holster, White Abarrio should be waiting to pounce. Contender.

Defunded (6/1): He won his first Grade 1 while taking the Awesome Again at Santa Anita and followed it up with a front-running score in the Grade 3 Native Diver in November. The connections are noteworthy and Defunded is in great shape, but he’s been facing less formidable competition in California. Passing.

Art Collector (10/1): He’s won half of his 20 outings and leads the field in earnings with $2.3 million but he makes his first start since finishing fifth in the Grade 2 Lukas Classic at Churchill Downs in October. He’s never raced at Gulfstream and the layoff is a concern, but his class makes him a formidable foe. Contender.

Skippylongstocking (5/1): Three of his four career victories have happened on this track and he sure looked good taking the Harlan’s Holiday Stakes by two lengths here on Dec. 31. But I’m looking elsewhere for the top spots.

Get Her Number (15/1): A Grade 1 winner at age 2, Get Her Number ships in from California for his first start at Gulfstream. His last was a heartbreaker, just missing in the Cigar Mile at Aqueduct last month — but he hasn’t hit the board at two tries at this distance. Tossing.

Last Saumari (20/1): Winless in six starts since taking the Grade 2 Oaklawn Handicap last April, Last Saumari will probably be the longest shot on the board. He does get the services of international superstar Frankie Detorri as a pilot but it won’t help. Tossing.

Cyberknife (5/2): This multiple Grade 1 winner had a banner year in 2022, taking the Arkansas Derby and the Haskell Stakes, and winning four of nine starts as a 3-year-old. The consistent and classy son of Gun Runner is clearly the one to beat and should have his way in his final race. The pick.

Stiletto Boy (30/1): This 5-year-old has run 11 consecutive stakes race but only won once. “Big Money” Mike Smith ships in from California to ride, but I’m still passing.

O’Connor (10/1): This shipper from Chile won nine of 10 races in his homeland and scored by six lengths last year in his U.S. debut in an allowance race at Gulfstream. He went off as the 6/5 favorite in the Harlan’s Holiday last month but finished a non-threatening fourth. He has won 10 of 20 races but I can’t get on board. Passing.