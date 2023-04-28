The Australian racing colony was devastated by the death of Group 1 winning jockey, Dean Holland, on Monday at Donald Racecourse. He was 34.

Holland was aboard Headingley in the opening race when the horse veered left and crashed into the inside rail during the stretch run.

Racing Victoria and the Victorian Jockeys Association expressed “tremendous sadness” in a joint statement regarding Holland’s death.

“Holland was one of two riders dislodged from their horse in the opening race. He was immediately attended to by on-track paramedics, however, he was unable to be saved due to the nature of his injuries,” the statement said. “Jockey Alana Kelly, who was the other rider to fall in the incident, was cleared of any serious injuries. Both horses, Headingley, and Time To Rumble, were unharmed.”

RV Chief Executive Andrew Jones knew Holland personally and said in a statement, “It was a tragic accident and we are all deeply shocked and saddened that Dean has passed away. Dean was a gifted lightweight rider and was highly respected by his peers. Dean’s passing is heartbreaking for all within Victorian racing and the sport nationally. It’s a sobering reminder of the immense bravery of our riders.”

Racing at Donald was abandoned after the tragedy and several other Australian tracks canceled their cards for the next day out of respect.

Holland began riding in 2005 and earned over $32 million from 1,080 winners in his career, including a couple of very nice Group 1 races, one being in the 2010 Australian Oaks on a horse named Small Minds and, most recently, he scored aboard champion filly In Secret at the Newmarket Handicap last month.

Holland is survived by his wife, Lucy, and four children.

Belmont to reopen next week after renovations

The 40-day Belmont Park spring/summer meet in Elmont, New York, will begin Thursday and continue through Sunday, July 9, highlighted by the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival (June 8-10).

In all, Belmont will host 54 stakes races with $15.5 million in prize money.

The New York Racing Association has been extremely busy with a broad campaign to modernize Belmont Park — including a tunnel that provides access for pedestrians and vehicles to the infield. The project is expected to be fully completed later this year, along with reconstruction of the three existing racing surfaces, as well as the installation of a one-mile synthetic course.

That new surface will serve as the fourth racing surface to complement the main dirt track and two turf courses. Work on a new irrigation pond located on the west end of the infield is also expected to be completed soon.

All remaining work will begin following the conclusion of the 2023 meet and should be completed by next spring. As announced previously by the NYRA, the 2023 Belmont fall meet will be held at Aqueduct.

Exercise rider arrested for animal abuse

On April 1, Kentucky stewards suspended the license of exercise rider and stable employee Brandie Hart, also known as Brandie Wood. She’s also now known as an animal abuser.

Back in January, Hart was charged with nine counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals in the second degree.

According to a criminal citation filed by the Florence Police Department, the charges stem from several months of investigation and complaints. On Dec. 22, 2022, police obtained a search warrant for a property in Kenton County, where Hart kept her horses. Officers found no food in the stalls or even any pasture for the animals.

It was below freezing at the time and some of the horses were in deep mud and had no way to get out of the elements and the stalls had no bedding, according to the citation.

Veterinarian Dr. Tony Wolfe was brought to the scene and determined that the horses were, in fact, suffering and all the animals were removed from the property.

The citation read in part: “The horses were experiencing varying degrees of malnourishment, skin disease, lack of dental care, and lack of regular upkeep. Dr. Wolfe noted in his evaluation that it seems especially cruel to allow the horses to suffer hunger pains with food just out of reach, as their body conditions worsen, slowly, due to inadequate caloric intake.”

Hart was arrested at Turfway Park in January and has been barred from the property.

It’s good to know she won’t be exercising thoroughbreds anytime soon, as she’s not permitted to possess, purchase, or be around any horses while the case is pending. Her next hearing is scheduled for May 8 in Kenton District Court.