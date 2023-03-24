Few could argue that there is nothing in the world like Thoroughbred racing. The intense, unique and addicting action can be likened to a slightly controlled chaos where just about anything can happen on any given day. And hidden within this chaotic endeavor is the chance that one particular race just might make an everlasting memory.

This is a story about such a race.

In 1976, on a rainy October afternoon, my grandfather and I attended a day at Belmont Park that included the Marlboro Cup as the featured race on the card. My grandfather had been obsessing about a horse running in the Marlboro named Forego ever since we cashed tickets on him two weeks earlier in the Woodward Stakes.

He was fairly impressive that afternoon as he prevailed by a bit more than a length while toting a hefty 135 pounds as the favorite. Willie “Bill” Shoemaker had ridden Forego for the first time in that Woodward score and the two would be reunited again in the Marlboro.

Forego was slated to carry 137 pounds on a very muddy course and was hovering around even money on the tote board.

My grandfather mentioned that “doubling your money on a great horse like that could be a gift.”

As the gates opened, Forego didn’t break well but recovered enough to get a mention in the early call. It was obvious he wasn’t exactly relishing the muddy track or the heavy lead weights in his saddle and he started to go backward.

Even at 16 years of age, I realized even money would be no gift on this horse. With a half-mile to go, Forego looked hopelessly beaten and my $10 win ticket looked like toast. But, unbelievably, the horse began to show signs of life and Shoemaker sensed the energy and started weaving his way through traffic.

On the far turn, Forego was advancing on the far outside, and Shoemaker now had the sluggish horse in contention. With legs flailing around like an angry off-stride trotter, Forego started grinding away and eating up the mud. And, for a brief second, it looked like he might have a shot.

But the track was very deep and tiring that day and at the eighth pole and even the sixteenth pole, it seemed like there wasn’t enough real estate left for him to get there. Yet, Shoemaker and Forego would pass four rivals in the last 1/8 mile to make it a very close finish at the wire.

Honest Pleasure and Craig Perret had been on the front end throughout the race and pulled away at the top of the lane by 1-1/2 lengths but now had to survive a photo finish with Forego.

Honest Pleasure was a few paths off the rail while Forego was rallying way out wide in the stretch, so it was impossible to tell who won with the naked eye. The 31,716 racing fans would have to wait on the photo to be developed and one could feel the thunder in the grandstand as the crowd ran toward the monitors to watch the replay.

Photos took quite a while in those days and the endless series of slow-motion replays didn’t help at all. After what seemed like an eternity, Forego’s number was put up and the Belmont crowd erupted. Shoemaker had somehow guided Forego to a head victory over Honest Pleasure, who was toting 18 pounds less.

Most people around me were joyful and a few seemed confused but everyone had the same reaction: “How the hell did that horse get up to win that race?”

Shoemaker was pretty impressed as well and was totally awed that Forego made up so much ground without him needing to hit the horse even once.

“I was holding it (the whip) in my left hand and I just showed it to him,” the jockey said in a postrace interview. “He got the message. He was laboring, sure, but he was running and giving it everything he had. That’s a real racehorse. This has to be the best horse I’ve ever ridden. It was one of the greatest races I’ve ever been in or seen.”

Forego’s win in the Marlboro Cup was his final race of 1976. He would race nine more times throughout 1978 and 1979 before arthritis ended his career at 8 years old. He won 34 of 57 starts, with nine second-place finishes and he ran third seven times to earn $1,938,957 for his efforts. Forego finished out of the money only seven times in six full racing seasons.

His courageous style earned him eight Eclipse Awards, including Horse of the Year in 1974, 1975, and 1976.

I was a fairly stupid 16-year-old at the time who probably couldn’t fully appreciate the epic history I had just witnessed. I thought the race was extremely cool but after cashing a ticket on the exciting contest, I forgot all about Forego and looked forward to the next wagering event.

I asked my granddad who he liked in the next race. He rolled his eyes and said, “Sometimes, Peter, you have to look past the exacta and trifecta and just enjoy the horses.”

The weather was dreary, damp and cold that October day but that outing will always stand out as one of the brightest and warmest memories with my grandfather.