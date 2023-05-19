Saturday’s $1.5 million Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course has attracted a field of eight runners, headlined by the Kentucky Derby winner Mage. The 1-3/16-mile event serves as the second leg of the Triple Crown for 3-year-olds.

The 148th running of the Preakness will be televised live on NBC, with coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. MDT. The earlier races on Saturday’s card can be seen on CNBC beginning at 11 a.m. The broadcast will also be available for streaming on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Post time for the Preakness is 5:01 p.m.

Let’s meet the field, by post position, and pick a winner:

National Treasure (4/1): He’s only won once from five starts but he’s only been off the board once, too. He brings two beautiful bullet workouts to the contest, a bunch of speed and sports blinkers for the first time. Jockey John Velazquez has been aboard for every start and he knows this animal well. It’s possible this race could be over at the break if National Treasure gets out cleanly and to the front. The concern is he sure hasn’t shown that killer desire to win but that could change this time. The pick!

Chase the Chaos (50/1): This gelding is a winner of three races from eight starts and earned his ticket to the Preakness by winning the El Camino Real Derby on Feb. 11 at Golden Gate on a synthetic course. But since that win, he’s been soundly defeated in two consecutive stakes races and his current form is off. If you are the forgiving type, I suppose you can look past those last two races as he had issues at the break. But, for me, there’s just not a lot to like, and Chase the Chaos is an easy toss.

Mage (8/5): He boasts two wins and a second-place finish from four outings, including an impressive win at the Kentucky Derby, where he prevailed by a length at odds of 15/1. Mage has yet to run a bad one and in his only loss (ran fourth), he hit the gate at the start and was bumped. He’s the only Derby runner to return for the Preakness and there doesn’t seem to be any world-beaters in this field, so he might have his way with this group. My concern would be he’s the only horse with just two weeks’ rest but if he can get out cleanly (he’s had some problems) and stay close to the pace in the early stages, he could make a big impact. Contender.

Coffeewithchris (20/1): He enters the Preakness with a 3-9 career record and off a fifth-place finish in the Federico Tesio Stakes on April 15 at Laurel, where he dueled for the early lead, remained in contention but tired badly in the lane. Before that, he ran a credible second in the Private Terms Stakes as the favorite. He should be attending the early pace here but he’ll be backpedaling in the stretch again and a small slice would be his ceiling. Passing.

Red Route One (10/1): He comes in off a sweet win in the 1-1/8-mile Bath House Row Stakes at Oaklawn, where he responded to strong urging in the stretch from jockey Joel Rosario and the duo just got up at the wire by a head. This fellow is overdue to show his class and the connections might’ve had this race in mind for some time. There’s no doubt he’ll need some pace in front to launch his rally, but I think the distance suits him perfectly and he’ll be charging fast and hard in the lane. Top contender.

Perform (15/1): He finally broke his maiden on March 11 at Tampa after five previous unsuccessful attempts and scored a month later in the Tesio Stakes at Laurel. He was slow to mature but with two consecutive wins under his belt, he might have some confidence and it wouldn’t be surprising if he landed a small piece. An interesting note is this will be Perform’s eighth different racetrack in as many starts. Passing with care.

Blazing Sevens (6/1): His last race produced a third-place effort in the Grade 1 Kentucky Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland, where he finished six lengths behind the winner, Tapit Trice. But his last win came four races ago in October 2022 in the Champagne Stakes at Aqueduct. He has been keeping excellent company throughout his career and he could surely make some noise in the stretch against this bunch. Contender.

First Mission (5/2): This lightly-raced colt has won two of three with a second-place finish to boot. He scored in his last outing with a game win in the Lexington Stakes at Keeneland on April 15. He’s been training well and his running style fits this race — but he lacks experience and has never run in a Grade 1 or 2. Passing.