The Belmont Stakes at Saratoga? It’s possible, says the New York Racing Association.

The complete renovation of Belmont Park will start soon after the 2024 meet and plans for the 2025 Belmont Stakes are still very much up in the air. But the NYRA did express its preference that the Belmont be held at Saratoga rather than Aqueduct.

“Should the construction of a new Belmont Park require the Belmont Stakes be run at a different venue, then NYRA’s preference would absolutely be to hold the event at Saratoga,” NYRA Director of Communications Pat McKenna said last week in a text message to Thoroughbred Daily News.

In an interview with TDN, NYRA CEO David O’Rourke said plans call for the “new” Belmont Park to be finished before the 2026 Belmont Stakes and he also stated that it’s possible the big race could be held at Aqueduct in 2025, and even 2026, if necessary.

“Right now, we’re in the master planning stage,” said O’Rourke. “Ideally, we’d like to have the project completed for the 2026 Belmont. I’m saying that before we have gone deep into the planning and staging, but that is our goal entering into the process.”

However, McKenna said, “A Belmont Stakes at Saratoga is an event that would capture the attention of the entire sports world while driving tourism and economic impact for upstate New York.”

Belmont Park opened on May 4, 1905, and attracted over 40,000 racing fans for the track’s debut. The structures and grandstands were demolished in 1963 and a new $30.7 million Belmont Park facility opened May 20, 1968.

The Belmont Park we all know and love will soon be gone but don’t worry, it will rise yet again, courtesy of a $455 million loan from New York state.

What’s next for Belmont Stakes winner?

When 7/1 shot Arcangelo won the Belmont Stakes by a length and a half last weekend, he catapulted his conditioner, Jena Antonucci, into the history books as the first woman trainer of a Triple Crown race winner.

With that win, Arcangelo also became racing’s newest millionaire and now boasts $1,067,400 in earnings with a record of three wins and a second-place finish from five starts. The horse was beyond a bargain and a solid investment for a mere $35,000 at the 2021 Keeneland September yearling sale. The connections also had to pony up $50,000 to supplement Arcangelo to get into the Belmont Stakes and it turned out to be the proper decision.

So where will we see the Belmont Stakes winner run next? The obvious choices would be the Jim Dandy on July 29 or the Travers on Aug. 26, both at Saratoga.

“We have no answers yet,” Antonucci told Horse Racing Nation last week. “We’re going to let him get out of this race, get comfortable, and be happy. I mean, he ran his eyeballs out Saturday. We finally saw him get tired for the first time. We’ll see. And I’m not being coy. We will be as detail-oriented in our processes and decision-making as we have been.

“If seven weeks (of rest) makes sense, great. If 11 weeks makes sense, great. If one of them makes sense, not both, great. So, we’ll tune out the white noise and let him tell us when and where.”

Why jockeys refused to ride in West Virginia

On Monday night at Mountaineer Park in West Virginia, jockeys refused to ride over issues with the track ambulance having a delayed response to a spill in the previous night’s sixth race.

Apprentice rider German Terraza sustained a fractured collarbone Sunday night when his mount, Another Flirt, clipped heels at the top of the stretch in the mile event. Esta Caliente, ridden by Jose Leon, was disqualified from third and placed last for interference.

Another Flirt didn’t suffer any apparent injuries.

Terraza wasn’t attended to by any medical staff for several minutes and the next race was delayed for 12 minutes while the ambulance gave him a lift to the hospital.

The ambulance at Mountaineer Park doesn’t routinely follow the horses in a race, as is standard procedure at most North American racetracks.

According to James Colvin, Mountaineer Park’s racing director, there was a “miscommunication” that’s now under investigation by the racing commission.

As the horses were approaching the gate for the Monday night opener, the jockeys noticed the track ambulance was positioned in the chute on the opposite side of the track. They were told by officials that the ambulance wouldn’t be following the field. As a result, the riders returned to the jockey’s room and after discussion, opted not to ride.

Terraza will miss 6-8 weeks while his collarbone heals. The poor guy had just returned on May 6 from a previous collarbone fracture sustained at Turfway Park in November.

Terraza began riding in 2022 and has 21 career wins from 235 starts.

Jockey suspended, and for good reason

On June 4, the 10th race from Ruidoso Downs in New Mexico sure got my attention.

During the stretch run, jockey Juan Carlos Villanueva, who was aboard Drinkroundthetruth, gave his front-running rivals (Mr. Riggins and jockey Felipe Valdez) a real New York-style mugging. He was easily seen impeding the progress of 2/1 favorite, Mr. Riggins, multiple times from the sixteenth pole to the finish line. Following the race, the inquiry sign immediately lit up and it was one of the fastest and most deserving disqualifications I’ve ever seen, as it only took three minutes and 10 seconds.

This one was quite obvious, as Villanueva not only came over several paths to initiate the contact but kept banging off Mr. Riggins and grabbing at Valdez, throwing elbows, and may have even hit the rival horse and his pilot with his whip. It was just a wild scene and very sad to see a jockey losing his mind so badly.

Villanueva was suspended for 30 racing days, through Aug. 20.

The rider was also recently fined for his role in a fight in the jockey’s room at Zia Park last November.