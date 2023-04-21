The historic Grand National has been run at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, England, for 175 years. The race is surely the most grueling contest on the planet, featuring up to 40 horses who jump 30 fences and run a distance of over four miles.

The latest Grand National was run April 15, but the big race was delayed 14 minutes after animal rights activists entered the track. Police reported 118 arrests of the estimated mob of 300 people, and nine of them actually made it onto the track, using ladders to climb the barricades protecting the racecourse. Other activists attempted to use glue and locking devices to attach themselves to fences and some glued themselves to a nearby roadway, causing a three-hour delay for horse enthusiasts looking to take in the day.

And one trainer is not at all pleased with the animal activists and even blames them for the death of his horse. Sandy Thomson conditioned Hill Sixteen, who died of a broken neck after falling at the first fence.

“It was all caused by the so-called animal lovers who are actually ignorant and have absolutely no idea about the welfare of horses,” Thomson told BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

Thomson said he believed his horse was overwrought by the mayhem and indicated the extended delay caused Hill Sixteen to become overheated.

The British Horse Racing Authority “robustly condemned” the protest, adding it would analyze the races to try to understand what caused the death of Hill Sixteen and two other horses at the three-day festival.

The big race was won by Corach Rambler, and only 17 of the 39 starters finished the course.

Climate and animal rights group, Animal Rising, said on social media that its actions “aimed to prevent” the death of horses.

“The real reason the horse was running the race was so that people could bet on the horse, the jockeys could make money and so people could have a fun day out, and that doesn’t seem like a good enough reason to put animals in harm’s way,” Ben Newman, a spokesman for Animal Rising, told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“We disrupted the race for two reasons. One was to stop the race, to stop a horse dying. Two, to have a conversation about our broken relationship back to animals.”

Protests are nothing new at the Grand National and have also taken place at racecourses around the globe. In 1991 and 1993, activists breached the course at Aintree, resulting in a delay in the race both times.

Tactics used by protesters at this year’s Grand National were similar to a strategy used by activists at Golden Gate Fields near San Francisco in 2021, when protesters connected themselves to each other and laid down on the track. The card was delayed for six long hours.

Golden Gate Fields eventually sued the group for trespassing and interference but was hit with a countersuit, claiming the track was trying to intimidate members from protesting. The California Court of Appeals later ruled in favor of the racetrack.

Perhaps if these activists had a bright and clear objective backed with statistics and a legitimate plan to bring to racing officials, they might be taken seriously. But for now, they are merely an irritation to horse racing and jeopardize the safety of horse enthusiasts, track personnel, the horses, their pilots, and even themselves. They are bringing nothing to the table but chaos.