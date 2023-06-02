On May 7, 2022, Ashley Butler won the richest race of his life when he guided Emerald Kingdom to victory in The Archer Stakes at Rockhampton Racecourse in Australia.

It was the inaugural running of the contest with a total purse of almost a half-million dollars, with the winner receiving about $265,000, so it was quite understandable that the 30-year-old jockey wanted to celebrate. Butler went out on the town with a few friends, fellow jockeys and a couple of trainers. They ended up at a nightclub for one last drink and at 2:30 am on May 8, Butler ventured to the men’s room. As he was washing his hands, he was sucker-punched by a drunk man.

It was only one punch but a devastating one. The end result was Butler got his face rearranged, suffering five fractures to his jaw, six lost teeth, and nerve damage. He needed surgery and sported some new facial hardware as well as a few braces for quite a while after the attack.

Police eventually tracked down and arrested Jeriah Mishael Willis, 23, who, a few days ago, was punished for the brutal 2022 attack. Willis pleaded guilty to one count of grievous bodily harm in Rockhampton District Court and Judge Jeff Clark sentenced him to three years in prison, though he’ll be released with conditions after he serves six months.

At the hearing, the judge called the ambush gutless and was extremely irritated that Butler and his family had to suffer so badly.

“His own daughter didn’t recognize his swollen and bruised face, which must have been very heartbreaking for him,” Clark said.

Willis had stated Butler spit on him in the nightclub but surveillance footage confirmed the two had no interaction until the bathroom meeting.

Butler still can’t chew, but folks will be happy to know that he has recently returned to racing, although the rider still experiences anxiety when he goes out socially.

“When I do go out for dinner, or to a public toilet, it’s in the back of my mind still,” he said after the hearing. “It shouldn’t have happened.”

A two-horse race?

As I tuned in to watch the third race in progress at Belmont Park on May 19, my first observation was an odd one. There were only two horses running in the contest and I didn’t recall any match races scheduled, nor have I seen one in many years. It seems four horses had to be scratched due to a Lasix administration error by New York Racing Association veterinarian and racing official Steven Lascher.

On May 25, the NYRA fined Lascher $8,000 for failing to follow proper Lasix administration procedures, necessitating the scratches. NYRA Vice President of Operations, Pat McKenna explained in a tweet that the scratches were necessary because Lasix wasn’t administered within the permitted timeframe.

Furosemide, commonly referred to as Lasix, is permitted in some races to prevent or reduce the severity of exercise-induced pulmonary hemorrhage but it’s strictly regulated. New York State Gaming Commission rules state that “A horse that is not present at least four hours prior to post time, or that has not received the administration of Lasix pursuant to this subdivision shall be ineligible to start.”

I’m not sure what’s going on with Lascher, as it’s the second time in a year that he’s failed to administer Lasix in the proper timeframe. On June 12, 2002, he was fined $4,000 for the same offense.

Searching for answers

It’s been a grim month at Churchill Downs, where there have been a dozen fatalities since April 27. Lisa Lazarus, chief executive officer of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, said she’s already had discussions with track officials about the possibility of suspending racing at the Kentucky venue.

“I’ve had multiple long conversations with top-ranked officials at Churchill Downs and they are committed to doing the right thing,” Lazarus said.

The deaths have generated tremendous publicity, as seven of the fatalities occurred in the lead-up to the Kentucky Derby, including two horses who suffered sudden deaths shortly after racing and another who died in a paddock accident. Two more horses died during the Derby undercard.

But, why?

“I have not had a single jockey or trainer tell me that they believe the track is a factor in these fatalities,” Lazarus said. “It’s basically trying to get a whole snapshot of that horse’s history in the month leading up to the injury. We have to turn over every leaf and look under every stone. Everyone is committed to figuring out what is happening and committed to stopping it.”

Lazarus expects to provide a major update in the next few days on findings related to equine safety at Churchill Downs.