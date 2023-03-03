Ray Cochrane was an Irish jockey who won three English Classics and went on to become a top trainer after his riding days.

But he’ll most likely be remembered more for his off-track heroics than his racing career.

Cochrane was presented with a Flat Jockey Special Recognition Lester Award and the Queen’s Commendation for bravery, both for saving the life of top jockey Frankie Dettori following a plane crash near England’s Newmarket Racecourse on June 1, 2000.

The jockeys were taking off from Newmarket Strip for a race meeting at Goodwood Racecourse. The Piper Seneca dipped slightly after take-off and the right propeller struck the ground. The plane climbed somewhat before dropping and hitting a dyke between two turf courses, then cartwheeling and bursting into flames.

Cochrane managed to pull Dettori away from the burning wreckage mere seconds before the plane exploded and then went back to try to save 52-year-old pilot Patrick Mackay. But the heat made it impossible to get near the plane and Mackey didn’t make it out. Both jockeys credit Mackay’s flying expertise for saving their lives.

In an interview with TV’s Racing Luck on Sunday program, Dettori spoke of his great friendship with Cochrane.

“I was at (trainer) Luka Cumani’s when Ray was first a jockey. I was an apprentice and he was a great teacher and always tried to give me opportunities. He was a great person to be around and very professional. He battled his weight most of his career and then, obviously, never mind being a friend, he saved my life.”

Dettori went on about the crash.

“I was very, very surprised to be alive. I heard Ray shouting, ‘Get out.’ We tried to force the door but it was caved in. We quickly searched for a way out and saw a hole in the back, through the luggage door and I scrambled my way out and Ray followed. My face was cut to bits and I felt I had lost my right eye. I couldn’t see because of the blood. I stopped about 10 steps from the plane and I just collapsed and everything was a blur. Ray was determined to get me away from the plane and helped me away and then the plane exploded. Then I saw him go back to the plane (to get Mackay out) but it was exploding and on fire. I saw him taking his jacket off and trying to fight the blaze. He tried to do something impossible. Not only has he been a great friend, I owe my life to him. I then asked him to become my agent and we had amazing success. I really loved to work for him. I think in 20 years, we probably had two arguments, so that’s pretty good — a lot less than I have with my wife.”

Cochrane suffered numerous burns and injuries in the plane crash and was forced to retire after his heroic efforts.

The story of jockey-turned-soldier Arthur Thompson

Arthur Thompson was born in 1916 in Ireland, the son of a watchmaker. He was introduced to horse racing through a cousin who was an exercise rider, and he realized Arthur had some talent and brought the kid to trainer John Kirwin.

Kirwin gave Thompson his first mount in 1931 and he won his debut easily over the hurdles at Mallow Racecourse. He eventually became Ireland’s champion apprentice rider over both flat and jumps.

To further his career, Thompson moved to England and was in the process of signing up with several trainers when World War II broke out. He enlisted in the Northumberland Fusiliers and saw quite a bit of action in the North African campaign before being taken prisoner by Rommel’s Afrika Korps.

In 1945, during his fourth year as a prisoner of war in Germany, Russian troops closed in on the prison camp. The jockey-turned-soldier knew it was a do-or-die situation and succeeded in escaping. He stole a bicycle and kept pedaling westward until he met up with American forces.

He arrived home in 1946 and after resting up a bit, and losing some weight, he resumed his riding career. He met up with top trainer Neville Crump, who had also just finished wartime military service and the duo went on to form a long and successful relationship.

Crump introduced Thompson to a special but extremely headstrong and temperamental horse named Sheila’s Cottage. It seemed Thompson may be the only rider who could calm her.

He won two races on the mare before lining up in the 1947 Grand National but, unfortunately, the pair went down at the 12th fence.

The next year, Sheila’s Cottage showed up again in Aintree against 42 rivals and she wasn’t taken seriously in the wagering, going off at 66/1.

Thompson kept his mount in contention and out of trouble and drew off in the final 50 yards to win by a bit more than a length. Sheila’s Cottage made history as the first mare to win the Grand National in 46 years. Reportedly, Thompson went to the stable that night to congratulate his girl on the win but she resented the attention and bit off a fingertip.

After an unsuccessful spin in the breeding shed, Sheila was given to Thompson and she lived out her life comfortably on his farm. When Sheila died, she was buried in his garden at his estate in Wexford.

In 1952, Thompson scored his second Grand National win on Teal, also trained by his ex-military buddy, Crump.

Arthur retired from riding in 1956 at the age of 40 and would go on to be a successful trainer until 1988. He died a month after retiring in Wexford at the age of 71.