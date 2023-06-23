Iconic jockey Edgar Prado announced to Bloodhorse on June 20 that he was finally hanging up the saddle to spend more time with his family. He said the thought of retiring had been on his mind for several months but it was on Father’s Day that he made a final decision.

“I saw my kids having a great time at my house and I decided to call it off,” he said. “I’ve been very blessed throughout my career.”

The 56-year-old Prado last rode on Jan. 6 at Gulfstream but has had trouble scaring up rides.

“They all want new (young) riders,” he said of trainers. “I totally understand that. When I was 20, I took somebody’s place and now somebody is taking my place.”

Prado ends his career ranked ninth among North American riders in earnings with $272,008,849. He’s listed in eighth place in terms of wins with 7,120 from 39,725 mounts. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008.

I know Edgar a tiny bit and have spoken with him many times over the years. I can honestly say, he’s a very humble and mellow fellow. I contacted him and wished him well on his retirement and after thanking me, he replied, “I could’ve done better.”

I fully and respectfully disagreed and then gave him a long list of why I thought he was wrong.

Edgar Prado has always been a class act throughout his career and he’s always found the time to speak with “little” people like me.

We wish Edgar the best in his retirement and in all his future endeavors.

Kentucky trailer fire kills four horses

Four horses died and another four were saved after a fire engulfed a transport trailer on Bluegrass Parkway in Kentucky at 6:25 a.m. Monday.

The horses were being transported from California to Lexington by KC Horse Transport, whose site shows its main offices in Kentucky and California.

Chief Todd Spalding of the Bardstown Fire Department gave Thoroughbred Daily News a statement on Monday. “The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” he said. “Once the fire started, they pulled off to the side of the road and they tried to get as many horses out as they possibly could. I’m not sure what challenges they faced in getting the horses out; if it was just too much fire to get the other four out. One of the horses had a pretty good laceration on its rear hindquarters, but other than that, all of the other horses were okay that made it out.”

One of the horses lost was Respect The Code, who ran a good third in a stakes race at Santa Anita earlier this year. The 4-year-old colt was on his way to be sold at the Fasig-Tipton Horses of Racing Age Sale on July 10.

Our hearts go out to all the families and connections.

Case closed: 9 charged in 2013 museum theft

Federal prosecutors have traced a 2013 burglary at the National Museum and Hall of Fame to a Pennsylvania-based crime ring that specialized in stealing sports memorabilia from museums over the last 20 years.

Five trophies were stolen, including the 1903 Belmont Stakes award, and all those hard-earned trophies are believed to be “unrecoverable,” according to the indictment. It’s believed the crew melted down the trophies a day after the Sept. 13, 2013, theft and then immediately sold the raw materials in the New York area for approximately $150,000.

The nine people charged played various roles in allegedly robbing 14 museums over the last 20 years, including the Harness Racing Hall of Fame, in 2012.

In addition to trophies and other memorabilia, the gang also allegedly stole valuable paintings, including pieces by Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock, and Jasper Crospey, and they also got away with several antique firearms, according to authorities.

The Museum of Racing said in a statement it was “pleased to learn arrests have been made in conjunction with the 2013 theft of priceless trophies from our institution.”