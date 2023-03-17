Only in Florida, right?

In the sixth race at Tampa Bay Downs on Feb. 24, jockey Manny Jimenez was forced to alter course while aboard Pappa Jimmy. Why? There was an alligator on the track.

Jimenez spotted the gator about 20 seconds into the 1-1/16 mile event. According to The Mirror, he said the gator was crossing from a pond near the 7-furlong chute to the infield pond, with its head facing the inside rail.

“By the time I see the gator, we were pretty close to each other and his head was looking at us in the path my horse was in,” Jimenez said. “I knew right away that I was not going to be able to make it around the gator and I didn’t want to run the risk of making it easy to the gator to bite my horse. So, I just took my horse wider by the hind body and the tail of the gator and put him straight so he can see the gator.

“Horses are smart enough that they know how to avoid problems and if he sees where he is stepping, he is going to step hard on the ground and I knew he would not step on the gator. So, I prayed to God, trusted my horse and we made it to the other side. We won the race of life in that race.”

The official Equibase chart reported Jimenez and Pappa Jimmy went wide around the gator and eventually finished fourth. Trailing horses Mapache G and Macho Real may also have been forced to avoid the alligator as well. All horses made it back to their barns safe and sound and no jockeys were injured.

Triple dead heat at Remington Park

March 11 was a huge night at Remington Park, as quarter horses qualified for the finals of the Oklahoma Futurity on a 17-race card.

The showcase was made even more exciting by one of horse racing’s rarest occurrences: A triple dead heat.

In the 12th race, Midnight Ryde, Saucilito 100 and Favorite Moves all had their noses down on the wire at the exact same moment. Even crazier was that a total of seven horses were barely separated in the blanket photo-finish.

The most recent dead heat in horse racing happened on Jan. 7, 2018, in a harness race at Hawthorne in Chicago when Peaky Valor, Keep the Cash and Skyway Jaylo couldn’t be separated in the picture.

A triple dead heat also happened in Oklahoma on March 8, 1998, when three horses hit the wire together at the now-defunct Blue Ribbon Downs. In the Iron Horse Handicap, there wasn’t a lip separating Button My Zevis, Heartbeat and Lightening Bo.

It also occurred once before in quarter horse racing, albeit for second place, at Los Alamitos in California, on June 6, 2022, when Great Nooz won by a nose just in front of Zoe Diamond, Burning Dream and El Katie Cartel.

It’s rare: When All in the Art, Chrissie Sue and Memories of Time hit the line together at Evangeline Downs in Louisiana on April 11, 2014, track officials announced it was only the sixth three-way tie since 1990. It seems some horses surely know exactly where the finish line is.

Son of famous jockey set for debut

T.C. Stevens, the son of Hall of Fame rider Gary Stevens, is set to ride in his first race as a professional jockey on Sunday at the Fairgrounds in New Orleans, Louisiana. His first mount will be for trainer Steve Asmussen, aboard Motown Missle.

“I’m very grateful to Mr. Asmussen and his staff for giving me this opportunity,” Stevens told the Paulick Report. “I’ve had this dream of being a jockey for a very long time. While I realize I am further along in life than is the norm to start this career path, I know that I’m prepared and will go out there on Sunday and do the absolute best that I can.”

T.C. comes from good stock and a long line of quality riders. In addition to his father and uncle (Gary and Scott Stevens), his mother is from the famous Baze racing family of the Pacific Northwest. T.C. has been riding horses for 13 years and working for trainer Brad Cox for the last nine months.

“The trust Brad has put in me to gallop and breeze some of his best horses has been paramount,” said Stevens. “It’s taken my skill and confidence to a whole new level. I’m so grateful that he has allowed me to chase my dream of being a jockey while continuing to work for him.”

Former trainer killed in Nebraska

Former trainer Todd Scherer was killed at a barn at Fonner Park in Nebraska on March 10, according to local news reports.

Grand Island police arrested two suspects at the scene, a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, after Scherer, 62, was found dead from gunshot wounds.

Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak told Bloodhorse that Scherer had arrived at Grand Island that day and not even begun his first morning of work at the track. He was supposed to start as a groom or assistant trainer.

A native of Lincoln, Scherer, was a head trainer for 13 years until 1994, training 60 thoroughbred winners for earnings of $259,040.