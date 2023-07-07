The Grade 1, $750,000 Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes has attracted an interesting field of 11 3-year-olds — including six previous stakes winners — who will be running 1-1/4 miles on the inner turf in Elmont, New York, on Saturday.

Let’s meet the field, by post position, and figure out who wins this Belmont Derby

Mendelssohns March (30/1): This colt was put up for the win via disqualification in his maiden debut at the Fairgrounds back in February and came right back a month later to take a $100k optional claimer at Oaklawn. He ran sixth and ninth in his next two races but comes in off a strong second-place finish to returning rival Webslinger in the Audubon Stakes at Churchill on June 3. Trainer Kenny McPeek did win this race last year, but it’s the colt’s first time at Belmont and it’ll be the first time with jockey Dylan Davis. He might beat a couple, but I’ll be tossing him.

Boppy O (12/1): He enters off a sweet one-length score in the Jersey Derby on June 23 at Monmouth Park, where he paid off at 8/1. He hit the board in his previous three races, but he moves way up in class and trainer Mark Casse has only one win of his last 26 starters. It’s also the first time jcokey Luis Saez rides and the first time Boppy O sees Belmont. A lot not to like and he might not even beat a couple. Tossing.

Cyber Ninja (30/1): This lightly-raced colt enters after breaking his maiden on the turf on June 22 at this track in his third attempt. He did hit the board in his previous two career starts and had a very decent workout over the dirt on July 1 at Belmont, but he’s another who seems overmatched and I’ll be tossing the Ninja in this spot.

Webslinger (9/2): He comes into this race off two consecutive stakes wins, the Grade 2 American Turf Stakes in May and the Audubon on June 3. He’s hit the board in seven of nine starts, seems pretty honest, and is surely a player for the lesser awards. But, I’ll be looking elsewhere for the winner. Minor contender.

Far Bridge (4/1): He was unlucky in his last start while finishing second to rival Kalik in the Grade 2 Pennine Ridge Stakes, where he was blocked and steadied and still only came up a length short at crunch time. I suppose you could say he was also unlucky in his previous start as he lost a nose-bob to another rival in here, Webslinger, in the Grade 2 American Turf in May. He totes a jockey (Jose Ortiz) and sports a trainer (Todd Pletcher) with a high win percentage, and I believe Far Bridge cruises to victory. The pick, with enthusiasm!!

Silver Knott (6/1): He finished third behind rivals Kalik and Far Bridge in that intriguing Pennine Ridge race but was only a length and a head behind the winner. He was closing steadily at that 1-1/8 mile distance and the added ground will surely help in this spot. Solid connections here and jockey Richard Mullen gets his second chance to ride this guy. Contender.

Wizard of Westwood (15/1): His last outing produced a 1-1/2-length win in the Cinema Stakes at Santa Anita on June 11 and this fellow has never been off the board in five career starts. He lost by a short head in his previous race and he’s got Johnny Velazquez on him to ride for the second time — but I’m pretty sure none of that will help him this time. Passing.

Kalik (5/1): He was the winner of last month’s infamous Grade 2 Pennine Ridge Stakes, mentioned a couple of times above. This maniac is seeking his fourth victory in a row and I wouldn’t be awfully surprised if he accomplished that feat. Jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. has been aboard for the last three wins (two of them at Belmont). Add in that this fellow has some very decent speed figures and with Chad Brown as the trainer, you have an obvious contender.

Mondego (20/1): His claim to fame is he won two races in a row on the Belmont sod but he steps into a stakes race for the first time. He broke his maiden on this course in May and came back in June to win an optional claimer, also on the green. But he’s extremely ambitiously placed and overmatched, so I’ll be tossing from any wagers in this spot.

Redistricting (8/1): Comes in after winning his first and only race by 4-3/4 lengths on the Belmont turf on June 3 as the 2/1 favorite. Obviously steps up in class but who is to say how good he might be? There are no super-worldbeaters in this contest, but I’m still passing on this undefeated gelding.

The Foxes (7/2): He stumbled at the start in his latest race at Epsom (England) on June 3 and finished fifth, some 8-1/4 lengths behind the winner, Auguste Ridin, at odds of 7/1. Auguste Ridin returned to win the Irish Derby last week, so perhaps that fifth-place finish doesn’t look as bad. He won three out of four before that and has certainly run against some good, if not better, horses. Jockey Oisin Murphy has flown across the pond to ride and although he might be able to win this with half of his best effort, I’m siding against and passing with extreme care.