Homer-happy Gracie Tentinger struck again for the College of Southern Idaho softball team on Monday.

After bashing a pair of homers among her eight hits in four games last weekend, Tentinger cranked two more homers and drove in eight runs as the Golden Eagles swept a Scenic West Athletic Conference doubleheader against Snow College at First Federal Softball Field.

CSI won 9-0 and 14-6, hours after dropping two spots to No. 19 in the weekly NJCAA weekly rankings.

Gracie Walters struck out nine across six innings in the opener against the Badgers, Brylee Bigelow powered two homers and Tessa Hokanson also went deep for CSI.

In the second game, Tentinger hit her team-leading 16th homer — a two-run shot in the third inning — after lacing two-run singles in her first two at-bats. She added a run-scoring single in the fifth, pushing her team-leading RBI total to 47.

Rachael Brown also homered for the Golden Eagles (21-10 overall, 9-5 SWAC), and Makenzie Evans earned the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Hokanson had three hits and two RBIs.

The Golden Eagles were playing for the third time in four days after winning three of four games at Utah State University Eastern over the weekend. CSI won 11-3 and 10-1 on Saturday after splitting Friday’s games, a 7-3 win and an 11-3 loss.

Walters and Markessa Jensen turned in stellar pitching performances to front the Golden Eagles. Walters opened the series with a 14-strikeout masterpiece, then came back the next day to strike out 11 in another complete-game victory. Jensen capped the series by permitting just three hits with five strikeouts.

Tentinger homered in the first and fourth games for CSI. Hokanson added a pair of three-hit performances, Kenzee Hale smacked a grand slam in the series opener and Saige Nielsen homered, doubled and drove in two runs across the four games.

CSI and Snow face off in another doubleheader on Tuesday (noon and 2 p.m.) at First Federal Softball Field.

Baseball: CSI sweeps Community Christian

The CSI baseball team outscored Community Christian College 42-5 to sweep a four-game Scenic West Athletic Conference series last week.

Josh Trentadue set the tone for the Golden Eagles, scattering three hits and striking out 14 in a complete-game shutout to open the series with a 9-0 victory. Stone Cushing was nearly as good in the second game, fanning 10 and allowing just two hits in four scoreless innings in CSI’s 19-3 win in the second game.

Brody Duvall led the Golden Eagles’ offense in the first two games, banging out six hits in seven at-bats – including three doubles – and driving in four runs. Kaden Schuck went 3-for-3 with four RBIs in the second game.

CSI completed the series sweep with 2-0 and 12-2 victories on Thursday, led by Junior Garcia (3-for-6, two doubles, RBI) and Colby Carter (2-for-4, two walks, two RBIs). Candon Dahle (4 1/3 innings, no runs, eight strikeouts) and Ashton Johnson (4 innings, no runs, four strikeouts) were the winning pitchers.

The Golden Eagles (17-7 overall, 5-7 SWAC) play four conference games at Colorado Northwestern this weekend.