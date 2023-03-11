The College of Southern Idaho lost the opener of a four-game series against the College of Southern Nevada on Friday.

Gracie Tentinger made sure the Golden Eagles didn’t lose again in their weekend series to start Scenic West Athletic Conference play. The sophomore from Meridian homered and drove in three runs in the second game, launched a first-inning grand slam and drove in seven runs in the third game, and finished with a 3-for-3 showing and another homer in the series finale.

No. 12 CSI (15-6 overall, 3-1 SWAC) swept Saturday’s games, winning by the scores of 15-4 and 8-6. The Coyotes (13-9, 5-3) won 10-2 in the first game, and the Golden Eagles took Game 2 by a count of 11-9.

Saige Nielsen cracked a pair of homers and drove in seven runs over the weekend for CSI. Tessa Hokanson, Rachael Brown, Brylee Bigelow and Markessa Jensen also homered.

To win the series, Gracie Walters struck out five over two innings to pick up the save in the finale.

The Golden Eagles will play at home next weekend, hosting Salt Lake Community College at First Federal Field. Doubleheaders are scheduled for Friday (1 and 3 p.m.) and Saturday (noon and 2 p.m.).

Baseball: CSI swept at Southern Nevada

The CSI baseball team got off to a rough start in Scenic West Athletic Conference play, losing all four games at the College of Southern Nevada this weekend.

The Golden Eagles, who went undefeated in 12 non-conference games, lost 9-7 and 15-6 on Saturday after falling 8-1 and 5-1 on Friday against the Coyotes (18-6, 6-2).

Junior Garcia had a big weekend for CSI, lacing six hits — including one of the Golden Eagles’ five homers on Saturday and two doubles. Eliot Jones powered two homers, and Colby Carter and Greyson Shafer also went deep for CSI.

The Golden Eagles are scheduled to make their home debut next week in a four-game SWAC series against Salt Lake Community College. Doubleheaders are slated for Friday (noon and 2 p.m.) and Saturday (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.) at Skip Walker Field.