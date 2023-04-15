Have a day, Gracie Tentinger.

The College of Southern Idaho slugger launched three-run homers in consecutive innings — her team-leading 24th and 25th of the season — and drove in eight runs as the Golden Eagles earned a Saturday split against the College of Southern Nevada with an 18-2 win in the second game of a doubleheader at First Federal Field.

CSI lost 7-4 in the opener.

The Golden Eagles baseball team also split a pair of games against the Coyotes at nearby Skip Walker Field, earning their first win over a ranked opponent behind Stone Cushing in the opener before a lopsided loss in the second game.

Cushing (5-2) was splendid, scattering six hits and striking out five over 6 1/3 innings in a 4-3 victory. Logan West and Cooper Sloan laced RBI singles in a three-run second inning to provide offensive support.

Malcolm Bartholomew got the final two outs for his first save.

No. 14 CSN bounced back for a 19-7 win in the second game, beating up seven CSI pitchers for 17 hits, including three homers.

The two teams finish their four-game Scenic West Athletic Conference series on Sunday with another doubleheader (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.). CSI is 25-13 overall, 9-13 in conference.

Tentinger wasn’t the only big bat for the Golden Eagles in the softball nightcap.

Brylee Bigelow and Markessa Jensen both went 4-for-4 with homers, Rachael Brown had three hits including a homer, and Kenzee Hale joined Bigelow and Jensen with three RBIs apiece. Tessa Hokanson scored four runs for CSI (31-14 overall, 19-9 SWAC).

The Golden Eagles scored nine times in the first inning, once in the second and four times in the third and fourth innings to end the game by the mercy rule.

That was plenty of offense for Gracie Walters (12-1), who gave up a pair of solo homers in the first inning and then nothing else to earn the win in the circle. She struck out six.

Next up for CSI is a road trip to Salt Lake Community College next week for Friday and Saturday doubleheaders against the Bruins.