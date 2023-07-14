THE BADGER DEN, BUHL — Taylor Hood heard the remarks.

From guys, especially her cousin. He often repeated the phrase: Girls couldn’t wrestle.

“It just made me mad enough and, I guess, here I am,” she told the Times-News.

She started wrestling in third grade. But now that’s why she stands here, at the Badger Den, a former county-owned building that’s now property of the Buhl Badger wrestling club. It’s a nondescript building on the west end of one of Buhl’s main drags. Old trophies collect dust on a shelf while younger competitors lift in another room.

In February, Hood became Buhl’s first female state champion as the only competitor on the girls team. She scraps with boys every day.

“It was pretty cool,” Hood said about her historic title. “I was really excited when it happened because I have a bunch of freshmen coming up that I would like to also follow in those footsteps.”

She signed to Midland University, an NAIA institution in Fremont, Nebraska, as Buhl’s first collegiate female wrestler and graduated high school. Hood will study elementary education.

And on Saturday, Hood begins a quest to place as one of seven Magic Valley competitors at the USA Wrestling Junior and 16U Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota.

All because of a little family rivalry.

“He took second at state this year,” she said of her cousin.

The tournament, also known as “Fargo” in the wrestling community, has grown to become the world’s largest wrestling tournament. Ever. There are more than 7,000 entries this summer in North Dakota State University’s Fargodome, home of the dynastic NDSU football team. Matches are held on 25-plus mats with just about every college wrestling in America in attendance.

Hood returns after an 0-2 performance at 117 pounds in the junior women’s division. She continued training, surpassed her 2022 fifth-place state finish and became the answer to a Buhl-specific trivia question. She will move to Nebraska in the fall but Fargo marks one last high school tournament.

“I hope it makes them (future girls) really excited because I came in there underdogging it,” Hood said. “I hope it makes those girls believe that they can do whatever they do no matter the seeding.”

Hood said she encouraged more girls to wrestle this season and focused on the mental aspect. She looks to bring that self-focused mindset that coach Fred Bartlett enforces, to Fargo.

“Trying to be the best version of you,” Bartlett told the Times-News. “Rather than worrying about your opponents because you can’t control that. We worry about our own attitude, our own effort and just trying to be the best version of ourself.”

Three other Buhl wrestlers will compete in Fargo: Mikey Ziniti, Bowen Brunson and Riley Brunson. But a year ago, Ziniti figured he was done.

Sure, he wrestled for years but he tore his labrum as a sophomore and spent a year off the mat.

He said he was ready to quit. Not anymore. Thanks to the encouragement of friends.

“I came back to it this year and I am really proud of how far I came after surgery,” Ziniti, a rising senior, told the Times-News.

He rediscovered his love for wrestling, the grind of the weight cut and the bond with his teammates.

Ziniti moved to Buhl from Jerome a few months ago, found a new wrestling family and will compete in Fargo with podium expectations.

“I am definitely coming in as an underdog,” Ziniti said. “I’m not ranked or anything. I have no big wins under my belt, but I am expecting some upsets. I’m expecting to place. That is my expectation for myself.”

The Buhl wrestlers hope their time in the den will pay off in Fargo.

“We beat the crap out of each other,” Ziniti said, “and then we go get ice cream after.”

Welcome to the Badger Den.

Magic Valley wrestlers at USA Wrestling Junior and 16U Nationals Junior boys freestyle Michael Ziniti; 126, Buhl

Bowen Brunson; 132, Buhl

Riley Brunson; 138, Buhl Junior Greco-Roman Bowen Brunson; 132, Buhl

Riley Brunson; 138, Buhl Junior girls freestyle Taylor Hood; 117, Buhl

Kasia Hanks; 127, Burley 16U boys freestyle Sean Hall; 126, Twin Falls 16U boys Greco-Roman Sean Hall; 126, Twin Falls 16U girls freestyle Cameron Francis; 117, Kimberly

Josslyn Blair; 180, Jerome

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.