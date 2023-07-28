Tasia Cobbs throws knives and hatchets for a living.

She loves it, too.

Cobbs, a Twin Falls resident, encountered her newfound passion on a job search. She noticed a business in town, Bearded Axe, and applied without knowing how it would change her life.

She later became a manager and now an ambassador of local ax throwing.

“I never went (ax throwing) before,” Cobbs told the Times-News. “I saw it on TV once. I heard about it being like a little trendy thing but I went in there and I was like, ‘This is the coolest place. It would be so cool to put up boards, throw axes, teach people and run leagues.’ Create a community in Twin Falls like that.”

Cobbs will compete at the Far-Thro Axe Throwing Tournament, which started Thursday, in Fargo, North Dakota. Cobb said this tournament marks the first televised all-women’s ax-throwing final. The finals will be broadcast on Fargo’s NBC and CBS affiliates, according to the event website.

Cobbs went 4-2 in Friday’s knives-throwing competition and represents the Magic Valley as the only competitor from the area. Ax throwing occurs Saturday.

Cobbs found a passion when she entered a World Axe Throwing League. Her newfound ax-throwing endeavors unlocked a sense of community, opportunities to travel across the country, two trips to the World Axe Throwing Championship and many friendships.

Cobbs traverses the country in pursuit of ax-throwing titles thanks to sponsorships from Bearded Axe and the Choctaw Nation tribe of Oklahoma.

She said she dabbled in ax throwing and found focus in a non-impact sport.

“We are older and if you don’t want to go play softball, if you don’t want to play these hard-impact sports, you can hang out, have a beer or two, hang with your friends and challenge yourself,” Cobbs said. “It is great.”

Cobbs said Philadelphia remains her farthest trip for a tournament and recently won top female in the knives discipline at Jumping Jackalope in Spokane, Washington, and the Capital City Classic in Virginia. She also won a ladies’ tournament last year in the hatchet discipline.

Fellow Twin Falls ax throwers Vince Prater and Jackson Woolley will compete next weekend in Salt Lake City.

