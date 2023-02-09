TWIN FALLS — Nate Meithof is 10 minutes late for an interview with the Times-News.

“He hates interviews,” says College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball head coach Jeff Reinert.

After a few more minutes, Reinert asks for an update. Somebody is going to find Meithof and bring him to the coach’s office.

“He’ll be here,” Reinert promises and adds, “He just doesn’t want attention — unless it’s on the court.”

Meithof is getting plenty of that in his first season with the Golden Eagles, the lone remaining undefeated team in NJCAA basketball. The sophomore guard has established himself as one of the country’s most dynamic players, combining offensive skill and defensive intensity with a never-enough work ethic that’s helped propel CSI to the top of the national rankings.

Going into tonight's home game against Utah State University Eastern (7 p.m., Idaho Central Court), Meithof is averaging a team-leading 16.8 points while shooting 53% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 85% from the free-throw line.

Defensively, Meithof carries a “personal pride that he’s going to guard the best player on the other team,” Reinert says, and he serves as a lynchpin on the Golden Eagles’ press. He’s not even afraid to do the dirty work of rebounding: “He’ll attack the offensive glass,” the coach says.

“He’s the leading scorer on the No. 1 team in the country,” Reinert says. “That tells you something about the kid.”

He’d just prefer not to talk about any of it.

“I came in with high expectations for myself, higher than a lot of people had for me. I’d say I’m not quite living up to what I wanted to do, but we’re winning and we’re No. 1 in the country,” Meithof says after popping into the coach’s office and sliding into one of the sofas. “So, that’s pretty good. Yeah, man, it’s been good playing this year, it’s been fun and it’s been an experience, for sure.”

Meithof is gracious and amicable, not the least bit standoffish. It’s not that he’s unwilling to do interviews — but there is, after all, practice shots to take and weights to lift.

“The ultimate goal is to get to the NBA. That’s always been my dream. I know I can get that if I just keep my head down and just keep working, man. Just keep expanding my game,” says Meithof. “I’m trying to do whatever it takes, whatever I can, to improve — whether it’s strength, quickness, stamina, everything. … Any way I can get better.”

Meithof’s desire to raise his game is what brought him to Twin Falls.

The former Oregon prep standout played last season at NAIA Westmont College in California, where he etched his name in the program’s history books. He was the first Warrior in 10 years to lead the Golden State Athletic Conference in scoring (18.5 points per game) and the school’s first Freshman of the Year winner.

While Meithof says he enjoyed the campus, the people and the weather, he wasn’t fulfilled.

“From a basketball standpoint, it wasn’t the place for me. I wanted to try to expand and try and get to a higher level,” he says. “There wasn’t a lot of like-minded people with basketball. It was more like a just-for-fun type of deal, and not just putting in work relentlessly every day or stuff to try to get to the next level. That’s what my goal is.

“So, I was like, ‘I gotta get around people who are going to work just as hard as me.’”

Once Meithof’s name was in the transfer portal, CSI was waiting for him.

“We had heard about him and recruited him and loved him,” Reinert says.

The coach adds, “When we recruit here, we want to identify people who can start for us. And we knew he could start for us.”

Meithof has, in fact, started every game for CSI (25-0) and scored in double figures all but twice. He’s topped 20 points six times — highlighted by a career-high 29 against Laramie County Community College of Wyoming in November.

How does he do it?

“He’s a pro in how he approaches the day,” Reinert explains. “He gets his homework done. He’s in working out almost every morning on his own. Also in the weight room; I’ll see him in there by himself, doing extra stuff, no one’s told him to be in there. He just takes care of his business. So, he’s prepared.”

While Meithof might shy away from talking about himself, his name is coming up in a lot of conversations these days.

Reinert has lost track of all the NCAA Division I offers, naming New Mexico State, Portland and Santa Barbara off the top of his head.

On Twitter, Meithof has also acknowledged and expressed gratitude for offers from Drake, Florida International, Utah Valley and Jacksonville.

But that’s talk for another day, he says.

“I’m really focused on this season we’re having right now, because this really is a season I’ve never had before and it’s really special,” Meithof says. “I’m just trying to keep it going and go for a national championship.”

If that happens, there will be more interviews. You know that, right?

“Yeah,” Meithof says, a smile flashing across his face.