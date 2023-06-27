Nearly a month has elapsed since Buhl’s most recent American Legion loss.

Sixteen wins and counting since.

The Tribe swept Gooding, 7-0 and 10-0 on Tuesday night in Buhl. In game 1, Buhl’s Chase Rose tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits. Reliever Remington Higley retired the four batters he faced. In game two, Rose led the Tribe with three RBIs.

Minico also swept Soda Springs, 7-6 and 10-0. Twin Falls Cowboys Red snapped its five-game losing streak with an 11-1 win at Pocatello.

Chadwick chooses CSI

River Chadwick won’t need to travel far for college.

Chadwick, Kimberly’s Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference baseball MVP, verbally pledged to the CSI via Twitter on Monday.

“Very blessed to announce my commitment to the College of Southern Idaho!” he wrote. “I will be attending CSI after I serve my (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) mission. Want to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and friends, who always push me to be better. Without them, I would not be where I am today."

Chadwick, who plays club ball with Idaho Catch, helped Kimberly to a runner-up finish in the 3A State Tournament in May. He batted .539 with 48 hits and 25 stolen bases. He also tossed 34 strikeouts in 24 innings.

CSI finished its 2022-23 season at 32-19.