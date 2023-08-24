No girls soccer player in 3A owns more goals than Sun Valley Community School’s Mia Hansmeyer.

Hansmeyer scored a hat trick on Thursday night — her second straight. Hansmeyer, an all-state midfielder and key piece in the Cutthroats’ 2022 state title team, leads the division with seven goals in three matches.

Here are stats and scores from Thursday night’s action.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sun Valley Community School 10, Declo 0

Brynley Gage also added a hat trick to pair with Hansmeyer’s. Rylee Miller, Attie Murray, Graysen Strine and Piper Schmitz contributed goals, with assists from Gage and Miller.

Cutthroats coach Kelly Feldman awarded player of the game to Strine.

The Cutthroats (2-1 overall, 2-0 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference) visit Filer at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Hornets (0-2 overall, 0-2 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference) visit Gooding at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Kimberly 4, Filer 0

Filer goalkeepers Cadence Eliott and Isabelle Goers combined for 11 saves in the loss, while Izzy Garcia targeted two shots on goal. Kate Jacques also recorded a shot on goal.

The Bulldogs (3-0 overall, 2-0 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference) host Buhl in their home opener at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday while the Wildcats host Sun Valley Community School at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Kimberly's stats were not provided.

Buhl 5, Wendell 0

Buhl's Liesl Kimball scored her second straight hat trick which brings her to six goals this season. Miranda Beltran and Kierra Thompson also contributed goals. Lauren Hirsch logged two assists and Taylor Aguirre secured one.

Bliss @ Gooding, (n/a)

BOYS SOCCER

Wendell 5, Buhl 2

Wendell striker Eduardo Nieves scored five goals in the Trojans’ win, pushing him to six tallies in two matches.

Buhl freshman Neryk Garcia scored his third goal in two matches while senior Carlos Arroyo added another. The Indians (1-1-0 overall, 1-1-0 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference) visit Kimberly at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The Trojans (2-0-0 overall, 2-0-0 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference) visit Sun Valley Community School at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Sun Valley Community School @ Declo, (n/a)

Kimberly 7, Filer 0

The Bulldogs (1-1-1 overall, 1-1-0 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference) visits Buhl at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Bliss @ Gooding, (n/a)

VOLLEYBALL

Burley 3, Jerome 0 (25-17, 25-17 and 25-10)

Burley’s Ava Pratt led her squad with 11 kills in the Bobcats’ season-opening sweep.

Valerie Shirley collected three aces while Abby Noble secured two. Lorien Schulthies logged nine kills while Tylee Ramsey accumulated seven. Ramsey also served two aces and Shirley produced seven digs.

The Bobcats and Tigers compete this weekend at the Peg Peterson Invitation at Highland High School in Pocatello.

Mackay @ Dietrich, (n/a)

Twin Falls 3, Mountain Home 0 (25-7, 25-15 and 25-18)

Twin Falls' Rylee Hansen led her squad with eight kills while Cierra Bohrn garnered seven.

The Bruins will compete at the Peg Peterson Invitational, beginning Friday.

Declo 3, Buhl 1 (25-18, 25-10, 24-26 and 25-12)

Declo setter Brynn Silcock led the match with five aces, six kills and 21 assists.

“She had an amazing game,” Hornets coach Zenna Heward told the Times-News via text.

The Hornets rebounded after their season-opening sweep to Malad on Wednesday night and host Filer at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Indians compete this weekend at the Peg Peterson Invitational.

Camas County @ Castleford, (n/a)

Gooding 3, Wendell 0

Izzie Stockham notched 14 kills and nine digs to boost the Senators in their season opener.

Audrey Achilder logged 13 kills and two blocks while Dominixe Celaya assisted 32 times.

The Senators host Buhl at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, while the Trojans host Raft River at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Wood River 3, Minico 0 (25-21, 25-22 and 25-16)

The Wolverines will play Mountain Home at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Minico, while the Spartans will compete at the Peg Peterson Invitational.

CROSS COUNTRY

Jerome Invite, (n/a)

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

Football

Interstate

Minico vs Desert Hills (St. George, Utah) @ Madison High School 7 p.m.

St. Joseph Catholic High School (Utah) @ Oakley, 7 p.m.

Interclass

Jerome @ Gooding, 7 p.m.

Murtaugh JV @ Shoshone, 7 p.m.

Raft River @ Tri Valley, 6 p.m.

Vallivue @ Twin Falls, 7 p.m.

Caldwell @ Canyon Ridge 7 p.m.

Mountain Home @ Burley, 7 p.m.

Wood River @ McCall-Donnelly, 6 p.m.

Weiser @ Buhl, 7 p.m.

Filer @ Homedale, 7 p.m.

Kimberly @ Snake River, 7 p.m.

Nampa Christian @ Declo, 7 p.m.

Wendell @ West Jefferson, 7 p.m.

1A DI

Grace @ Carey, 7 p.m.

Butte County @ Valley, 7 p.m.

1A DII

Camas County @ Rockland, 4 p.m.

Garden Valley @ Dietrich, 7 p.m.

Hagerman @ Horseshoe Bend, 7 p.m.

North Gem @ Castleford, 7 p.m.

Watersprings @ Hansen, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Canyon Ridge, Kimberly, Burley, Buhl and Minico @ Peg Peterson Tournament, Highland High School, Pocatello, 3 p.m.

Cross country

Oakley Meet @ Kasota, 4 p.m.