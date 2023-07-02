Mariah Bell hops, gallops and levitates before her skate blades slice into the ice. She dances among a group of performers — a lady juggles fire while maintaining her balance on figure skates.

Welcome to the Sun Valley on Ice show.

That’s the scene that will likely play out Thursday at 9:15 p.m. on the Sun Valley Resort’s outdoor rink as Bell, a former Olympian, opens the season.

The show’s lineup will feature a who’s-who of American figure skaters into early September.

Other skaters will appear in Sun Valley at stages Bell lived as a teenager before breaking onto the world scene. Before the Olympics. Before the sponsorships. Before world championships — like 16-year-old Isabeau Levito, a 2023 national champion and 2026 Olympic hopeful.

The 27-year-old Bell, who has performed in the Sun Valley show three times before this summer, announced her retirement from competitive skating in October, via Instagram, after an eight-year international career.

Her reasons for retirement ultimately resulted in her accomplishments. Once she competed in the Olympics, what else was on her to-do list?

In 2022, Bell became the oldest U.S. women’s national champion (25) since Beatrix Loughran in 1927. She also earned the distinction as the oldest American women’s singles skater in the Olympics since Loughran in 1928.

She traded the rink for the classroom as a freshman studying business and psychology at the University of North Texas, near her home base in Dallas. But Bell said she isn’t sure whether she will continue those fields of study.

“Becoming an Olympian was my most ultimate goal and so having accomplished that, I felt like I really did everything that I wanted to in my competitive career,” Bell told the Times-News. “I also felt like because I had obtained that goal, if I was to continue competing, I would need something else that would make me hungry to continue training at a high level and something you really want to work for.”

Bell tinkered with the idea of another Olympic pursuit. Of course, that isn’t an annual occurrence. Elite levels of training are required. Four years and even then, a qualification isn’t guaranteed.

But she retired on her terms.

“It was just hard,” Bell said. “I felt like I was at a point where I was just really fulfilled with everything. With the Olympics being four years away, that felt like such a long-time commitment and I was ready to move on to other things in my life.”

Now, Bell coaches part-time and enjoys spending time with her German Shepherd when not at the rink or classroom. To go from a full-time training schedule to a regular life brought a huge adjustment, Bell said. She did, after all, stop her full-time job.

“I would say it was a little bit harder last year when I very first retired because it was kinda a shock to my system,” she said. “But I think it was also nice to take a little bit of a break because I was training at such a high level for so many years.”

‘Go move around’

The origins of the Sun Valley ice shows began with simple and uncoordinated instruction.

It was 1936, Union Pacific had just opened the resort and guests flocked to the site. Someone needed to entertain the folks.

So, the orders were not specific but to the point. Workers handed other employees a costume.

Put it on.

At a glance The list of headliners for the 2023 Sun Valley on Ice show: Thursday — Mariah Bell, with fireworks, 9:15 p.m. July 22 — Isabeau Levito, 9:15 p.m, July 29 — Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, 9 p.m. Aug. 5 — TBA, 8:45 p.m. Aug. 12 — Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, 8:45 p.m. Aug. 26 — Nathan Chen, 8:45 p.m. Sept. 2 — Jason Brown, 8:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online at www.Eventbrite.com

“Go move around,” Scott Irvine, ice operations manager and ice show producer, told the Times-News.

That was 86 years ago. Now, Olympic figure skaters visit the resort annually and participate in one of the world’s longest-running outdoor ice shows. Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton once said, “Anybody who is anybody has skated in Sun Valley.”

“Every year it is bigger and better talent,” Irvine said. “It has grown into this world-famous production these days that we’re fortunate to all be a part of.”

Don’t expect a variation of Disney on Ice. Never the same show twice. Each headlining skater brings his or her own list of numbers.

This is a show with the all the professional grade effects — spotlights, colored lights, pyro and a live announcer. Definitely not the figure skating you see on NBC.

“It is different than that kind of setting,” Bell said. “It is more laid back and there are a lot of unique things that you don’t get to see generally on ice. Everybody is having a really good time. For anybody who is coming for the first time, I hope they really enjoy it.”

‘It’s an honor’

Connections are clear with this show, too. Bell’s former training partner, Nathan Chen, hits Sun Valley on Aug. 26.

Chen won a gold medal at Beijing 2022 and earned three world championships.

“It was so fun to not only get to train with him but share the Olympic experience with him, support him and feel that support from him for me as well given that we didn’t get to have our family there,” Bell said.

Bell’s Olympic appearance shares a unique distinction with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. A quarantine and mask-included COVID-19 Olympics.

Bell’s family couldn’t travel to China and watch her compete in something she spent decades chasing. Neither could the families of other participants.

She arrived in Beijing two weeks before her event so she could attend the opening ceremony.

“There wasn’t sightseeing,” she said. “There wasn’t a lot of other events that I could go watch or other sports that I could go watch. It was a lot of sitting in the village, sitting in my room, thinking, which for me isn’t good. I need to be distracted. I had such an amazing time even though again it was under the blanket of COVID, I still had a really great time with my teammates.”

It was a process for her to finally make the Olympic team and there isn’t an Olympic Trials unlike many other sports.

Each country’s National Olympic Committee chooses the skaters.

But through that caveat, Bell said she learned to change her mindset. She learned to avoid focusing on what others think of her.

“When I was able to do that then I found more success and the whole journey was just more fulfilling,” she said. “I also made myself proud and that, in turn, made those around me proud as well.”

And the mindset helped her make the Olympic team. Helped her create a career she said she was pleased with. And, in a way, it helped her land a spot in Sun Valley.

“The show is put on really well and there are lots of people that come and watch,” she said. “It’s an honor to be invited to the show.”

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.