Sun Valley Community School's Mia Hansmeyer can't stop scoring.

Hansmeyer scored once in the Cutthroats' season opener. Then three goals. Three more goals in the next match and Saturday?

Another hat trick. She leads the state with 10 goals in four matches for the defending 3A state champions.

"Mia is obviously a special player and has grown into her game over the past four years," Cutthroats coach Kelly Feldman told the Times-News. "She is a senior and a captain now. She certainly has the ability to change a game in a moment's notice. She has just been a huge asset for us really all four years."

Here are some stats and scores from Saturday's action throughout the Magic Valley.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sun Valley Community School 7, Filer 0

Audrey Morwaitz scored twice with goals from Graysen Strine and Grayson Schmitz. Ruby Crist earned an assist.

Feldman named Schmitz and sophomore Tess Lightner as the players of the game. The Cutthroats (3-1 overall, 3-0 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference) host Wendell at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Shelley 6, Burley 0

Canyon Ridge 1, Columbia 0

Jerome @ Caldwell (n/a)

BOYS SOCCER

Sun Valley Community School 6, Filer 0

Six Cutthroats in a balanced effort in Filer on Saturday. Sebastian Lerner, Zeppelin Pilaro, Chris Arenas, Declan White, Asher Maxwell and Anders Coulter scored while Cutthroats coach Richard Whitelaw awarded Lerner the Man of the Match honors.

"The team is looking good," Lerner told the Times-News. "I'm excited for the rest of the season. Definitely make it to state is one of our top goals and finish at the top of the league."

Coulter, Sam White and Wyatt Miller made their varsity debuts.

The Cutthroats host Wendell in a battle of unbeatens at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

"They are always strong, so it's gonna be a big test for us," Whitelaw told the Times-News. "They (Wendell) have always got good talented players. Very high technical skill and they love their soccer. They are always strong. They are our biggest rival over the years."

Burley 0, Preston 0

Wood River 3, Mountain Home 2

Canyon Ridge @ Columbia (n/a)

Jerome @ Caldwell (n/a)

SWIMMING

Twin Falls High School swept its meet at the Twin Falls City Pool on Saturday morning.

The Lady Bruins finished with 53 points — five points ahead runner-up Wood River. The Bruins routed the boys' competition with 106 points as Kimberly finished runners-up with 41 points.

Individual results were not provided.