BOYS SOCCER

Buhl @ Gooding (n/a)

Wendell 4, Kimberly 2

Cesar Carmargo scored a hat trick for the Trojans as he recorded goals in three of the past four matches.

Chris Colindres added another for the Trojans (7-1 overall, 7-1 High Desert Conference) who host Declo at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Kimberly (4-4-2 overall, 4-2-1 High Desert Conference) did not provide stats and host Gooding at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sun Valley Community School 3, Bliss 0

Asher Maxwell scored his 12th goal in the past four matches with one score on Thursday night. Easton Turck and Walker Pate scored the others for the league-leading and undefeated Cutthroats (8-0 overall, 8-0 High Desert Conference).

The Cutthroats will host Wood River at 1 p.m. Saturday in a nonconference match.

Declo @ Filer (n/a)

GIRLS SOCCER

Filer 3, Declo 2

Izzy Garcia blasted a late goal and propelled the Lady Wildcats to a victory. Garcia finished with two goals from two shots on target while Kate Jacques added another.

Garcia has scored five goals in the past three matches for the Lady Wildcats (3-3-2 overall, 3-3-2 High Desert Conference).

The Lady Wildcats targeted 11 shots, five from Chloe Armstrong. Filer goalkeepers Isabelle Goers and Cadence Elliott combined for eight saves.

The Lady Wildcats visit Sun Valley Community School at 4 p.m. Tuesday while Declo (2-6 overall, 2-6 High Desert Conference) visit Wendell at the same time

Declo stats were not provided.

Buhl @ Gooding (n/a)

Sun Valley Community School 4, Bliss 0

Mia Hansmeyer and Scarlet Carruth scored twice in the win with an assist from Addie Parmenter. The Cutthroats (7-2 overall, 7-1 High Desert Conference) host Wood River at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Kimberly 10, Wendell 0

Ellie Stastny scored her 10th goal in three matches with a hat trick on Thursday night. Ava Harper and Emma Chavez each scored twice with assists from Lydia Johns, Kaycee Hufstetler, Alli Stastny and Cassy Johnson.

Johnson, Hannah Baird and Johns also scored goals for the league-leading Bulldogs (9-1 overall, 8-0 High Desert Conference). The Bulldogs host Gooding at 4 p.m. Tuesday while Wendell (2-5-1 overall, 2-5-1 High Desert Conference) host Declo at the same time.

VOLLEYBALL

Shoshone 3, Carey 2 (25-22, 25-9, 15-25, 20-15 and 15-11)

Shoshone’s Melina Tellez recorded 16 kills while Justice Kelly added 13 in the Indians’ win.

Cynthia Colis grabbed 33 assists for the Indians (4-2 overall, 2-1 Snake River Conference) who will host Lighthouse Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Carey (4-5 overall, 1-2 Snake River Conference) host Oakley at 6 p.m Tuesday.

Raft River @ Castleford (n/a)

Sun Valley Community School 3, Wendell 0 (25-15, 25-13 and 26-24)

Ellie Hunter logged a double double with 14 assists and 10 kills in the Cutthroats’ win. She also added three aces along with Kiki Pate who also contributed 19 assists. Hanna Bailey posted 14 kills and Gemma Albro did not miss a serve for the Cutthroats (3-3 overall, 1-0 Canyon Conference).

Murtaugh @ Valley (n/a)

Lighthouse Christian 3, Hansen 0

Kimberly 3, Filer 0 (25-20, 25-18 and 27-15)

Mallory Kelsey posted a double double with 17 kills and 11 digs as the Bulldogs, the defending 3A state champions (5-2 overall, 3-0 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference) remain atop the conference and will play Boise Timberline at 4 p.m. Friday in the Twin Falls Invitational.

Kadrian Klinger logged 19 assists with 17 from Tarissa Plew. Emerson Heatwole led the Bulldogs with 18 digs. Hope Ward and Macy Dille contributed seven kills with six from Taya Plew.

Filer (2-2 overall, 1-2 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference) will compete Friday and Saturday in the Idaho Classic at Mountain View High School.

Oakley 3, Glenns Ferry 2 (25-19, 20-25, 25-15, 21-15 and 15-9)

The Hornets (2-5 overall, 2-1 Snake River Conference) will visit Carey at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Canyon Ridge 3, Burley 1 (25-18, 27-29, 25-22 and 25-13)

The Riverhawks (5-1 overall, 5-1 Great Basin Conference) will visit Twin Falls at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday while the Bobcats host Jerome at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.