Bowling carries a certain nostalgia. It’s a game that can bring together family and friends for friendly competition or just for fun.

But, through high school bowling programs, students around the Magic Valley have the opportunity to take their mastery of the strike and the spare to another level.

Two local high schoolers, Jaxson Hansen, bowling for Burley, and Kimberly’s Hailey Wakley, reached the top of the sport this week. Hansen won the boys 4A state title and Wakley claimed the girls 3A and under championship.

Hansen attends Murtaugh High School, but without a team there, he looked for opportunities elsewhere and found a place on the Burley squad.

He can remember being around bowling from a young age as his parents participated in different leagues. But it wasn’t until he landed a job at a local bowling alley about two years ago that he developed a passion for the sport.

“I bowled horribly,” Hansen told the Times-News, explaining he was just wasting time since it was free. One of his coworkers, however, told him if he is going to bowl it should be done right.

Hansen took the advice and, eventually, hooked his first ball.

“I want to learn how to master this,” Hansen recalled thinking to himself at the time.

To hone his skills, Hansen said he spent up to two hours a day practicing, averaging 10 to 15 hours a week.

Bowling is a game of strategy, which depends on ball placement and the oil pattern of the lane.

Oil is used as a barrier to protect the wood, but also creates a different pattern that bowlers must understand in order to achieve the right ball movement. And the oil pattern is not the same at every tournament.

With varying oil patterns, Hansen said, the ball will hook differently on each lane.

The state tournament featured around 50 bowlers. Each bowled six games throughout the day, with the best scorers reaching the top four — a four-step ladder final similar to a round-robin, single-elimination tourney to determine a state champion.

“I was being consistent until there was an oil that created longer shots, which are notorious for being confusing because the oil moves a lot,” Hansen said, explaining he then shot a 157, a score that almost dropped him from placing in the top four.

“It was really frustrating. I had a line I was playing, but between other players’ shots, the oil had moved across the spot I was hooking the ball at,” he said. “So, the ball started sliding over the spot instead of hooking.”

But he regrouped and figured out how to proceed in the next game.

Hansen now looks to participate in the Junior Gold Championships, a national tournament for top youth around the country.

And, with the help of his head coach Justin Studer, Hansen said he plans to visit Weber State University in Utah to discuss their bowling program and club team.

Like Hansen, Wakley has been around bowling since early childhood.

“We are a big bowling family,” she told the Times-News, adding her father, Trevor, participates in different leagues and has played a big role in inspiring her game.

Wakley, a sophomore, wasn’t able to participate during her freshman year at Kimberly, and she knew if she wanted to compete it would take some commitment on her part.

That’s what she did.

“I dedicated four times a week to practice,” Wakley said, “and worked on finding my mark, my line, and picking up spares, which I knew I struggled with.”

She explained finding a mark is about the angle that a bowler shoots the ball, compared to the arrow they throw it over. If you mess up that combined motion, she said, the ball can go too high or low on the pocket.

The state tournament was new territory for Wakley, creating some nerves going into the opening rounds.

“I struggled at the beginning, because I wasn’t quite sure what the tournament would look like,” she said, explaining she won by a single pin during an opening game.

“I was too worried about how everybody else was doing,” Wakley said. “But, after I calmed down, I was able to focus more on the game.”

In order to focus, Wakley reverted back to earlier training. She began to visualize her mark and take four steps before completing her follow-through.

It paid off.

“The moment I won was great,” she said. “I would think I wasn’t able to get this far into things, but people in my life showed me I can do anything I set my mind to.”

Next, Wakley looks to continue participating in a youth league associated with the United States Bowling Congress on Tuesdays and Thursdays. She also plans to bowl next season at Kimberly to defend her state title.