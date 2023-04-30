TWIN FALLS — Nolan Hardesty can throw a strike. Lots of strikes.

The Twin Falls left-hander is ranked first in all of Idaho with 96 strikeouts, according to MaxPreps.com —a total he bolstered in his last outing this week with 15 punchouts against Minico.

But Hardesty’s path to throwing strikes was more like a curveball than a fastball.

He was involved in baseball from a young age and remembers strong mentorship from his uncle, Caleb Maher, who was selected in the ninth round of the 2002 MLB Draft and played three seasons in the minors, and his grandfather, Ron Maher.

But Hardesty has only begun to realize his opportunity in the later years of his prep career.

He began as most players do, learning the fundamentals and dreaming of being a heavy hitter.

“When I was 10, that’s when I started travel ball,” Hardesty told the Times-News this week. “And I was really into hitting, so I hit a lot.”

That interest shifted during a freshman varsity scrimmage, when he was given the chance to take the mound.

“I was pitching to some of the best hitters, and I ended up getting through them, and I was like, ‘Oh, OK, I can do this,’” he recalled.

This moment left an impression on Hardesty, and he shifted his focus, wanting then to focus on being a pitcher. But then circumstances got in the way.

Quote “It's a huge part of my life, but I realize that God is way above baseball. ... So, if anything happens, injuries or whatever, I will be heartbroken, but I won’t be too heartbroken because I know that He gave me this gift and I really want to run with it.” Nolan Hardesty, Twin Falls pitcher

The remainder of his freshman season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, right before his sophomore season, Hardesty tore his meniscus and was unable to pitch.

While dealing with that injury, Hardesty faced personal tragedy when one of his close friends died by suicide, a moment of time that prompted him to reevaluate his own life.

“During my injury, there were things going on in my friend group and one of my friends took his life which was really tough,” he said. “I went to God, and that has been a really big part of my life.”

He added, “And I realized, I was taking baseball for granted. God has given me this opportunity to really excel.”

When Hardesty was ready to take the mound again, he decided it was time to take a new approach to the game he grew up loving. So as his junior year approached, he changed his habits.

He started hitting the gym more consistently, researched training videos, and took full advantage of practicing his pitching and hitting during the offseason.

His motivation, he said, were his “life experiences and my uncle, and the goal my grandpa set for me, to be the best player I can be.”

That goal is becoming a reality.

Hardesty finished his junior year with 61 strikeouts, ranking third in the state, as he helped the Bruins to a runner-up showing at the state tournament.

He’s been even more dominant this season for Twin Falls, which is riding an 11-game winning streak and leads the 4A Great Basin Conference. The Bruins have all but locked up the top seed for the district tournament, with only Monday’s regular-season finale against Minico left to play.

Twin Falls will host the state tourney on May 18-20 at Skip Walker Field on the campus of the College of Southern Idaho.

“It has been a great season, but we still have to clinch the conference title, district title, and make a run at state,” said Hardesty, who also leads Twin Falls with 28 RBIs while batting .470. “We still have a lot of work ahead of us, and it’s not just going to come from me, but also the rest of the team. We are just going to dial in.”

He’s also dialing in some personal goals.

“One-hundred (strikeouts) is a big mark. I’m hoping to get there by the next game or two,” he said. “Really, this season I was just trying to do the best I could, but I realized that I could fight for the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year by the end of the year.”

What does Hardesty hope his future in baseball holds?

“Pitching in college, pitching JUCO, and then getting into a four-year university,” he said. “Hopefully, I can do that in either this season or next season. Playing in the Major Leagues is a really big part, even playing in Japan. Japan seems pretty cool to pitch in, but wherever I’m led, I’ll pitch there.”

And when he gets there, wherever that is, Hardesty will have perspective.

“It’s a huge part of my life, but I realize that God is way above baseball. And baseball is just temporary,” he said. “So, if anything happens, injuries or whatever, I will be heartbroken, but I won’t be too heartbroken because I know that He gave me this gift and I really want to run with it.”