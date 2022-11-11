State football semifinal matchups

RUPERT — The high school state football semifinals are underway, pairing some formidable matches.

On Nov. 11, the Minico Spartans are set to take on Bishop Kelly. Minico has made strong strides by advancing to the semifinals. The team hasn’t been in this position since around 2017.

Minico is on the road at Bishop Kelly. Head coach Keelan McCaffrey knows this can place them in a tough spot but stands confident going into the game.

Our guys “know where to go and they play fast,” McCaffrey said. They know the plan and execute well.

Minico’s defense stood strong in the quarterfinals and helped close out Blackfoot 28-13. Minico capitalized on runs in the second half; their running back Jafeth Bendele scored two touchdowns against Blackfoot, which led to their win.

Will Minico’s defense stand tall against Bishop Kelly?

The Bishop Kelly Knights took to the ground during the quarterfinals and put up 360 rushing yards during their game against Pocatello. Those rushing yards contributed to three touchdowns.

McCaffrey points to senior leadership carrying the team through frustrations and challenges. Minico plans to match Bishop Kelly’s physicality and keep to the fundamentals.

This semifinal matchup may turn into a defensive game. The Spartans take the field at 7 p.m.

Other Semifinal games The semifinals bring on some exciting matchups. Check out the following games around the area: Nov. 10 at 6pm: 1A D1 Football Tournament Carey vs. Oakley at Holt Arena. Nov. 11 at 8:15pm: 1A D2 Football Tournament Dietrich vs. Garden Valley at Holt Arena Saturday, Nov. 12 at 4 pm (Pacific Time):1A D2 Football Tournament Castleford vs. Kendrick at Bengal Field in Lewiston