Spring sports — and one fall sport — begin at Boise State. Some waited more than 300 days.

Players to watch

Joanna Baptista, R-Fr — Baptista earned all-conference honors last season after posting a 9-6 record in singles.

“She’s as talented a player as I’ve ever coached, and she’s got every shot in the game,” Roghaar said. “She has so many different tools, it’s been about helping her pick the right tool at the right time and helping her understand she’s not going to win every point.”

Holly Stewart, R-Fr — Stewart earned all-conference honors last season after going 9-2 in doubles. She also went 10-1 in singles, and will likely alternate with Baptista at the top of the lineup this season.

“Holly came in as a power player, and she hits a big ball,” Roghaar said. “She has that, but she also has a lot of other things. It has been fun piecing together her identity as a player.”

Newcomers to watch

Shauna Heffernan, Fr. — A native of Claremorris, Ireland, Heffernan is a two-time U-18 national indoor champion, and she was selected to the Ireland Fed Cup Team. She played No. 1 doubles with Baptista during the Broncos’ season-opening tri-meet against Idaho State and Lewis-Clark State. The duo went 2-0.