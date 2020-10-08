Sports Roundup

Thursday, Oct. 8
Boys Soccer
Great Basin 7 Conference District Tournament
Minico 4, Burley 2: BURLEY – The fifth-seeded Spartans defeated the fourth-seeded Bobcats be-hind two goals by Milton Hernandez and single goals by Dax Sayer and Valen-tin Martinez. For Burley, Christian Guardado and Ramon Rios scored the two Bobcat goals. Minico will play Jerome at 1 p.m. and Burley will face Mountain Home in a loser-out game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Sunway.
Twin Falls 6, Mountain Home 1: TWIN FALLS – The third-seeded Bruins started the Great Basin 7 Conference district soccer tournament off with the win over the sixth-seeded Tigers. Twin Falls sophomore Marco Golay finished with a hat trick, sophomore Will Preucil had two goals and two assists and junior Ashton Belveal scored one goal. Jun-ior goalkeeper, Ryker Waters made three good saves according to Twin Falls coach Carey Farnsworth and also had an assist. Twin Falls will play Canyon Ridge at 10 a.m. and Mountain Home will face Burley in a loser-out game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Sunway.
“Team work and possession were the keys to winning the game,” said Farnsworth.
Girls Soccer
Great Basin 7 Conference District Tournament
Burley 3, Mountain Home 1: MOUNTAIN HOME – Senior Jocelyn Suarez scored the first Burley goal fol-lowed by freshman Morgan Waters and junior Mady Waters as the fifth-seeded Bobcats won their opening Great Basin 7 Conference game topping the fourth-seeded host Tigers. Burley will play Twin Falls at 1 p.m. and Mountain Home will face Minico at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Sunway
Jerome 2, Minico 0: JEROME – The third-seed Tigers won at home in the opening Great Basin 7 Conference game against six-seeded Spartans. Junior Araceli Avalos scored the first Jerome goal and sophomore Carmela Estrada had the second. Senior goalie Hannah Schvaneveldt recorded the shutout and had three saves. Jerome coach Robert Garcia said the team did a good job of following up shots and kept taking outside shots. Jerome will play Canyon Ridge at 10 a.m. and Minico will face Mountain Home in a loser-out game at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Sunway.
Volleyball
Filer at Wood River,
canceled
Carey at Castleford,
canceled
Sun Valley Community School at Hansen, canceled
Lighthouse Christian 3, Shoshone 1 : TWIN FALLS – The Indians fell to the Lions in the nonconference match, 23-25, 25-19, 25-10, 25-14. Lighthouse Christian senior Kynlee Thornton had 23 kills and 10 digs followed by freshman Ella DeJong with 10. Freshman Maddy Shelter finished with 24 assists and senior Ellie Boland had 14. Senior Lauren Gomez led the defense with 20 digs. Shoshone hosts Glenns Ferry and Light-house Christian is at Oakley on Tuesday.
Twin Falls 3, Mountain Home 0: TWIN FALLS – The Bruins beat the Tigers in three straight sets, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15 in the Great Basin 7 Conference match. Junior Brenley Hansen led the Twin Falls offense with eight kills and five stuff blocks. Senior Brinley Iverson posted seven kills while senior Piper Newton had 24 assists. Mountain Home hosts Minico and Twin Falls at Wood River with Burley IF on Tuesday.
“We are firing on all cylinders right now and gearing up for post season. We’re spreading our offense very well right now and we are utilizing each other’s strengths,” said Twin Falls coach Andria Harshman.
Declo 3, Wendell 0 : DECLO—The Hornets dropped the Trojans in three sets, 25-21, 25-16, 25-9 in the Canyon Conference match. Declo is the conference champions at 4-0 and are 7-8 overall. Wendell hosts Valley and Declo (7-8, 4-0) is at Kimberly on Tuesday. “Junior Lucy Robins had a good night serving and junior Aryana Kahalioumi was a big force at the net tonight,” said Declo coach Heather Gibby.
Dietrich 3, Camas County 1 : FAIRFIELD – The Blue Devils picked up a Sawtooth Conference win, 26-24, 23-25, 25-11, 26-24 over the Mushers. Dietrich senior Ashlyn Wells finished with a double-double of 13 kills and 17 digs, junior Tobi Hubert had nine aces, seven kills and 24 digs and freshman Jessica Power dished out 33 assists. The Mushers were playing their first match since being off for some time due to Covid-19.
“As a team we played better tonight than we have for the whole season,” said Camas County coach Amy Botz.
Dietrich at Sun Valley Community School and Camas County is at Castleford on Monday.
Murtaugh 3, Glenns Ferry 0: GLENNS FERRY – The Red Devils won in three sets over the Pilots, 25-11, 25-14, 25-8 in the Snake River Conference home game. Murtaugh is at Raft River and Glenns Ferry is at Shoshone River on Tuesday.
Richfield 3, Hagerman 0 : HAGERMAN – The Tigers won the Sawtooth Conference match over the host Pirates, 25-22, 25-21, 25-9 Richfield is at Castleford and Hagerman is at Camas County on Tuesday.
Buhl 3, Valley 2: HAZELTON – The Vikings finished with 38 kills as a team, 17 blocks and 13 aces in the 25-17, 24-26, 16-25, 25-20, 15-10 nonconference loss to the Indians. Buhl is at Gooding and Valley is at Wendell on Tuesday.
Oakley 3, Raft River 0: OAKLEY – Sophomore Kylan Jones and senior Leah Mitton each had six kills, sophomore Lacee Power dished out 28 assists and sophomore Alison Hardy had six serving aces in the 25-15, 25-12, 25-20 Snake River Conference win over the Trojans. Raft River hosts Murtaugh and Oakley hosts Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday.
Minico 3, Jerome 0: RUPERT—The Spartans defeated the visiting Tigers in the Great Basin 7 Con-ference match, 25-16, 25-18, 25-1. Jerome is at Canyon Ridge and Minico is at Mountain Home on Tuesday.
Burley 3, Canyon Ridge: BURLEY- The Bobcats won in three, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 in the Great Basin 7 Conference match over the Tigers.Canyon Ridge hosts Jerome and Burley is at Wood River with Twin Falls IF on Tuesday.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Boys Soccer
Declo 6, Bliss 3: BLISS – The Hornets won the road High Desert Conference game over the host Bears. Bliss sophomore Diego Amezcua scored two Bliss goals and sophomore Rigo Magana had the third score. For Declo, senior Dylan Muir recorded a hat trick, senior Brian Enzo scored twice and and senior Dax Blackmon added a goal.
