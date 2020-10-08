Sports Roundup

Twin Falls 3, Mountain Home 0: TWIN FALLS – The Bruins beat the Tigers in three straight sets, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15 in the Great Basin 7 Conference match. Junior Brenley Hansen led the Twin Falls offense with eight kills and five stuff blocks. Senior Brinley Iverson posted seven kills while senior Piper Newton had 24 assists. Mountain Home hosts Minico and Twin Falls at Wood River with Burley IF on Tuesday.

“We are firing on all cylinders right now and gearing up for post season. We’re spreading our offense very well right now and we are utilizing each other’s strengths,” said Twin Falls coach Andria Harshman.

Declo 3, Wendell 0 : DECLO—The Hornets dropped the Trojans in three sets, 25-21, 25-16, 25-9 in the Canyon Conference match. Declo is the conference champions at 4-0 and are 7-8 overall. Wendell hosts Valley and Declo (7-8, 4-0) is at Kimberly on Tuesday. “Junior Lucy Robins had a good night serving and junior Aryana Kahalioumi was a big force at the net tonight,” said Declo coach Heather Gibby.