Sports Results

“It was a good first game for the guys with a new coach and a new system,” said Raft River coach Jeff Davenport.

Hansen is at Shoshone and Raft River is at Declo on Friday.

Wendell 62, Richfield 39

RICHFIELD — Wendell senior Zane Kelsey led the Trojans with 20 points and junior Bode French had 13 rebounds.

“Richfield has some great guards that were fun to watch. It was a good competitive game,” said Wendell coach AJ Kelsey.

For Richfield, sophomores Carsn Perkes scored a game high 21 points and Clay Kent had 10.

“We played them pretty well for three quarters and then they got away from us. We get better every day,” said Richfield coach Chris Taber.

Wendell hosts American Falls on Thursday and Richfield is on the road to Rockland on Friday.

Valley 65, Shoshone 39