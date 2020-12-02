Sports Results

Wednesday, Dec. 2
Boys Basketball
Jerome 78, Buhl 46
JEROME — The Tigers had three players in double figures in the home win over the Indians. Junior Michael Lloyd led all players with 33 points followed by sophomore Scott Cook with 13 and junior Evan Sheffield had 10. Junior Caden Ray led Buhl with 10 points. Buhl hosts Snake River and Jerome is at Gooding on Friday.
Pocatello 49, Burley 40
POCATELLO — The Bobcats kept in reach of the Indians the entire game but didn’t ever grab the lead in the road loss. Burley junior Adam Kloepfer led the Bobcats with 16 points followed by senior McCray Mort with nine.
Burley is at Century on Tuesday.
Canyon Ridge 65, Filer 49
TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge senior Brody Osen had 19 points and junior Aaron Seitz added 17 in the Riverhawks home win over the Wildcats. Junior Jake Bowman was the leading scorer for Filer with nine points and senior Kelson Gillett had eight. Filer hosts Sugar-Salem and Canyon Ridge hosts Pocatello on Friday.
Raft River 45, Hansen 34
MALTA — The Trojans won their opening home game with the victory over the Huskies. Raft River senior Bodee Spencer scored 14 points and senior Ryan Spaeth followed with 13 points and nine rebounds. Hansen senior Jonathan Camarillo led all players with 15 points.
“It was a good first game for the guys with a new coach and a new system,” said Raft River coach Jeff Davenport.
Hansen is at Shoshone and Raft River is at Declo on Friday.
Wendell 62, Richfield 39
RICHFIELD — Wendell senior Zane Kelsey led the Trojans with 20 points and junior Bode French had 13 rebounds.
“Richfield has some great guards that were fun to watch. It was a good competitive game,” said Wendell coach AJ Kelsey.
For Richfield, sophomores Carsn Perkes scored a game high 21 points and Clay Kent had 10.
“We played them pretty well for three quarters and then they got away from us. We get better every day,” said Richfield coach Chris Taber.
Wendell hosts American Falls on Thursday and Richfield is on the road to Rockland on Friday.
Valley 65, Shoshone 39
SHOSHONE — Junior Omar Campos finished with 15 points, junior Jadon Johnson had 13 and senior Garrett Christensen with 11 were the leading scorers for Valley in the road win over Shoshone. The top scorer for the game was Shoshone senior Gabriel Myers with 18 points and senior Tristin Schroeder with 11. Shoshone hosts Hansen on Friday and Valley is at Buhl on Monday.
Girls Basketball
Rockland 49, Murtaugh 44
ROCKLAND — Murtaugh junior Addie Stoker had 15 points in the Red Devils road loss to the Bulldogs. Murtaugh hosts Cascade on Friday.
Dietrich 45, Wendell 32
DIETRICH — The host Blue Devils were led by sophomore Abby Hendricks with 12 points in the win over the Trojans. Senior Julianna Pope had 12 points for Wendell. Dietrich is at Hansen on Thursday and Wendell is at Valley on Tuesday.
Wrestling
Minico 82, Pocatello 6
98: Andre Valero (MINI) over (POCA) (For.) 106: Cooper Stimpson (MINI) over (POCA) (For.) 113: Lita Cruz (MINI) over (POCA) (For.) 120: Brody Ottley (MINI) over (POCA) (For.) 126: Joseph Terry (MINI) over (POCA) (For.) 132: Andrew Ball (MINI) over (POCA) (For.) 138: Kelt Studer (MINI) over (POCA) (For.) 145: Dawson Osterhout (MINI) over Ian Rodriguez (POCA) (Fall 0:59) 152: Paxton Twiss (MINI) over (POCA) (For.) 160: Koby Espinoza (MINI) over Brody Johnson (POCA) (MD 10-0) 170: Freddy Martinez (MINI) over (POCA) (For.) 182: Oscar Arteage (MINI) over (POCA) (For.) 195: Deklan Shelton (MINI) over (POCA) (For.) 220: Braxton Molina (MINI) over (POCA) (For.) 285: A. J. Villasenor (POCA) over Ammon Shelton (MINI) (Fall 2:23)
Century 45, Minico 39
106: Cooper Stimpson (MINI) over (CENT) (For.) 113: Devyn Greenland (CENT) over Lita Cruz (MINI) (Fall 2:44) 120: Brody Ottley (MINI) over Austin Leavitt (CENT) (Fall 2:53) 126: Joseph Terry (MINI) over Dillon Turner (CENT) (Dec 9-6) 132: Aizik Hensley (CENT) over Andrew Ball (MINI) (Fall 0:34) 138: Xander Thompson (CENT) over Kelt Studer (MINI) (Dec 5-1) 145: Dawson Osterhout (MINI) over Zac Snow (CENT) (Fall 1:22) 152: Paxton Twiss (MINI) over James Laudenklos (CENT) (Fall 1:34) 160: Canyon Mansfield (CENT) over Koby Espinoza (MINI) (Fall 0:52) 170: Freddy Martinez (MINI) over Austin Bunde (CENT) (Fall 2:25) 182: Easton Millward (CENT) over Oscar Arteage (MINI) (Fall 3:21) 195: Michael Houghton (CENT) over Deklan Shelton (MINI) (Fall 3:47) 220: Campbell Hicks (CENT) over Braxton Molina (MINI) (Fall 0:00) 285: Gerardo Duran (CENT) over Ammon Shelton (MINI) (Fall 1:49) 98: Andre Valero (MINI) over (CENT) (For.)
Twin Falls 54, Hillcrest 33
106: Francisco Zagal (TWFA) over Taylor Call (HILL) (Fall 3:21) 113: Casey Fullenwider (TWFA) over Treyden Cress (HILL) (Fall 1:23) 120: Clancy Mummert (TWFA) over Dregun Wheeless-Hill (HILL) (Fall 3:20) 126: Brayden McNair (TWFA) over Jared Engle (HILL) (Fall 0:54) 132: Seth Taylor (HILL) over Gavin Crapo (TWFA) (Fall 2:57) 138: Xander Hartner (HILL) over Hunter Gause (TWFA) (Dec 12-10) 145: Mason Metcalf (TWFA) over (HILL) (For.) 152: Lorenzo Luis (HILL) over Grayson Keys (TWFA) (Fall 2:48) 160: Hunter Reeves (HILL) over Quincy Turner (TWFA) (Fall 1:23) 170: James Noorlander (TWFA) over Treyjan Bissette (HILL) (Fall 2:57) 182: Keaton Hawk (TWFA) over (HILL) (For.) 195: Gabriel Martinez-Rodas (TWFA) over (HILL) (For.) 220: Giovanni Espinosa (HILL) over (TWFA) (For.) 285: Sean Steinnetz (HILL) over Carter Wasden (TWFA) (Fall 1:15) 98: Dylan Radmall (TWFA) over (HILL) (For.)
Canyon Ridge 42, Hillcrest 36
195: Double Forfeit 220: CALEB LEWIS (CARI) over Giovanni Espinosa (HILL) (Fall 3:15) 285: Sean Steinnetz (HILL) over Martin Kronberg (CARI) (Fall 0:41) 98: James Bolton (CARI) over (HILL) (For.) 106: Taylor Call (HILL) over Rabin Darjee (CARI) (Dec 12-6) 113: Arish Khadka (CARI) over Treyden Cress (HILL) (Fall 2:00) 120: Dregun Wheeless-Hill (HILL) over Caleb Tubbs (CARI) (Fall 2:30) 126: Jared Engle (HILL) over Joshua Cresto (CARI) (Fall 0:51) 132: Bilal Makaradze (CARI) over Seth Taylor (HILL) (Fall 1:26) 138: Xander Hartner (HILL) over Behdad Ebadeh Ahwazi (CARI) (Fall 0:58) 145: JAVIER LARA (CARI) over (HILL) (For.) 152: Lorenzo Luis (HILL) over Caleb Somers (CARI) (Fall 2:37) 160: Connor Claborn (CARI) over Hunter Reeves (HILL) (Fall 2:09) 170: Treyjan Bissette (HILL) over JOEL GARCIA (CARI) (Fall 1:39) 182: DO SAWM LIAN (CARI) over (HILL) (For.)
Filer 60, Valley 12
98: 106: Alice Smith (FILE) over (VALL) (For.) 113: Kaydance Wiggins (FILE) over (VALL) (For.) 120: Collin Robinson (FILE) over James Meyer (VALL) (Fall 0:48) 126: Evan Allen (VALL) over Lauren Henderhan (FILE) (Fall 1:40) 132: Darold Hart (FILE) over (VALL) (For.) 138: Dylan Curry (FILE) over (VALL) (For.) 145: 152: 160: Arath Chavez (FILE) over Hunter Shobe (VALL) (Fall 0:50) 170: Elliot Pastoor (FILE) over (VALL) (For.) 182: Owenn Meyer (FILE) over Kaden Buhler (VALL) (Fall 1:55) 195: Rellis Murphy (VALL) over (FILE) (For.) 220: Gabby Shaddy (FILE) over (VALL) (For.) 285: Joey McKay (FILE) over (VALL) (For.)
Jerome 57, Valley 6
170: Matthew Young (JERO) over (VALL) (For.) 182: Kaden Buhler (VALL) over Kaden Lusk (JERO) (Fall 0:49) 195: Brian Ascencio (JERO) over Rellis Murphy (VALL) (Fall 4:00) 220: Colby Coates (JERO) over (VALL) (For.) 285: Mark Larsen (JERO) over (VALL) (For.) 98: 106: 113: 120: Dallin Wellard (JERO) over James Meyer (VALL) (Fall 1:02) 126: Eli Espino (JERO) over Evan Allen (VALL) (Fall 3:29) 132: 138: Ramon Cervantes (JERO) over Jessy Cardenas (VALL) (Dec 6-1) 145: Brock Smith (JERO) over (VALL) (For.) 152: Andrew Pruitt (JERO) over (VALL) (For.) 160: Gavin Williamson (JERO) over Hunter Shobe (VALL) (Fall 1:21)
Gooding 33, Filer 30
98: 106: Cameron Knapp (GOOD) over Alice Smith (FILE) (MD 9-0) 113: Sara Lloyd (FILE) over (GOOD) (For.) 120: Collin Robinson (FILE) over Wiley Jackson (GOOD) (Fall 1:24) 126: 132: Hudson Rogers (GOOD) over Darold Hart (FILE) (Fall 2:31) 138: 145: 152: Tayten Gillette (GOOD) over Arath Chavez (FILE) (Fall 1:43) 160: Kayd Craig (GOOD) over Jaimen Swainston (FILE) (TF 17-2 4:45) 170: Cole Anderson (GOOD) over Elliot Pastoor (FILE) (Fall 3:51) 182: Owenn Meyer (FILE) over Colton Miceli (GOOD) (Fall 0:58) 195: Logan Anderson (GOOD) over (FILE) (For.) 220: Gabby Shaddy (FILE) over (GOOD) (For.) 285: Joey McKay (FILE) over Elijah Williams (GOOD) (Fall 1:31)
Gooding 36, Valley 23
98: 106: Cameron Knapp (GOOD) over (VALL) (For.) 113: James Meyer (VALL) over (GOOD) (For.) 120: James Meyer (VALL) over Wiley Jackson (GOOD) (TF 18-0 5:32) 126: Evan Allen (VALL) over (GOOD) (For.) 132: 138: Hudson Rogers (GOOD) over (VALL) (For.) 145: 152: Tayten Gillette (GOOD) over (VALL) (For.) 160: Butch Morris (GOOD) over Hunter Shobe (VALL) (Fall 0:43) 170: 182: Kaden Buhler (VALL) over Colton Miceli (GOOD) (Fall 1:01) 195: Logan Anderson (GOOD) over Rellis Murphy (VALL) (Fall 2:51) 220: 285: Elijah Williams (GOOD) over (VALL) (For.)
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Girls Basketball
Burley 62, Jerome 31
BURLEY — The Bobcats defeated the visiting Tigers in the Great Basin Conference game. Sophomore Amari Whiting led both teams with 27 points and senior Kelsie Pope tossed in 10. For Jerome, senior Alexis White had 14 points and junior Emma Ringling and senior Hannah Schvaneveldt each had six points. Jerome hosts Canyon Ridge and Burley hosts Minico on Thursday.
Century 60, Filer 46
POCATELLO — Turnovers and missed free throws were the main factors that led to the Wildcats loss against the Diamondbacks. Filer senior Ella Fischer led Filer with 16 points and junior Lexi Monson followed up with seven. The first Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game is Thursday at home hosting Buhl.
