Sports Briefs: CSI updates

College Of Southern Idaho Athletics events this week
Tune in Wednesday at 11 a.m. for the weekly CSI Coaches Show. This week it will be at Chick-fil-A. Watch it live on the CSI Athletics Facebook page. Guests include CSI Dance and Cheer coach Julie Wright and a dancer/cheerleader, CSI Volleyball coach Jim Cartisser and a player and CSI Softball assistant Molli Morgan and a player. Cartisser and Morgan will give updates on recruiting for next fall.
On Sunday, CSI will continue its Dig Deeper Speaker Series. While it will not be open to the public, anyone wanting to watch can go to: team1sports.com/southernidaho. The speaker will be Ty Draney. He currently is a successful cross country and track coach in Star Valley, Wyoming. He is an ultra-runner and one of the big names in the West in that discipline. His success has earned him sponsorship by Patagonia and other outdoor oriented companies. He has run multiple 100-mile events and now produces his own ultra races in Wyoming. He will talk about the grind and moving through obstacles.
Watch for more information on the Basketball Bash CSI will be tentatively holding Dec. 10. Fans will not be allowed, but the college will stream the event with lots of fun for those that tune in.
Corner Canyon's Ross signs with Golden Eagle Basketball
The College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball Program will add Trace Ross to its roster after he serves his LDS mission.
CSI Volleyball adds familiar face
There will be another Peery on the court in the College of Southern Idaho Gymnasium this coming fall. Kennedy Peery, the daughter of former CSI Men's Basketball coach Barret Peery, has signed her letter of intent to play volleyball for the Golden Eagles.
Power hitting corner joins CSI Softball
Alicia Ortega from Green Valley High School in Henderson, Nevada, has signed her letter of intent to play for the Golden Eagle softball team next fall.
Bear River's Olivia Taylor headed to CSI
A winner on the field and in the classroom, Olivia Taylor will bring her softball talents to the College of Southern Idaho Softball program next fall.
