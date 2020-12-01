Sports Briefs: CSI updates

College Of Southern Idaho Athletics events this week

Tune in Wednesday at 11 a.m. for the weekly CSI Coaches Show. This week it will be at Chick-fil-A. Watch it live on the CSI Athletics Facebook page. Guests include CSI Dance and Cheer coach Julie Wright and a dancer/cheerleader, CSI Volleyball coach Jim Cartisser and a player and CSI Softball assistant Molli Morgan and a player. Cartisser and Morgan will give updates on recruiting for next fall.

On Sunday, CSI will continue its Dig Deeper Speaker Series. While it will not be open to the public, anyone wanting to watch can go to: team1sports.com/southernidaho. The speaker will be Ty Draney. He currently is a successful cross country and track coach in Star Valley, Wyoming. He is an ultra-runner and one of the big names in the West in that discipline. His success has earned him sponsorship by Patagonia and other outdoor oriented companies. He has run multiple 100-mile events and now produces his own ultra races in Wyoming. He will talk about the grind and moving through obstacles.