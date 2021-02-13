Soldier Mountain open Sunday and Monday

FAIRFIELD — Soldier Mountain announced Saturday all lifts and facilities will be open at 9 a.m. Sunday, February 14 and Monday February 15. All repairs on lift 1 are done.

The statement said the resort is deeply appreciative of the patience of all who have supported them during the difficult process and with any luck they will have more snow coming soon and to come enjoy skiing and snowboarding during the Valentines and Presidents day holidays.

"It was a complicated process involving many master mechanics and highly specialized personal working day and night," general manager Paul Alden said in an email to the Times-News. "We are proud of their work to ensure absolute safety and reliability for everyone at Soldier Mountain."

