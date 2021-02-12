Soldier Mountain may open Sunday and Monday

FAIRFIELD — Soldier Mountain reports that repairs to the Chair 1 bull wheel have been completed offsite and the component will be reinstalled tomorrow. General manager Paul Alden is optimistic Soldier Mountain will open this Sunday and Monday for skiing and snowboarding. He advises guests to visit the resort's website at www.soldiermountain.com and its Facebook and Instagram feeds at www.facebook.com/SoldierMountain and www.instagram.com/soldiermountain/ for updates.
The 23 participating resorts in the west for the 2020-21 season
WESTERN REGION -- 23
ALASKA -- Eaglecrest Ski Area
ALBERTA -- Castle Mountain Resort
ARIZONA -- Sunrise Park Ski Area
BRITISH COLUMBIA -- Apex Mountain Resort, Sasquatch Mountain
CALIFORNIA -- China Peak, Mt. Shasta Ski Park
IDAHO -- Brundage Mountain, Silver Mountain, Tamarack Resort, Pomerelle, Soldier Mountain
OREGON -- Hoodoo
MONTANA -- Lost Trail Powder Mountain, Red Lodge Mountain
UTAH -- Beaver Mountain
WASHINGTON -- 49 Degrees North, Hurricane Ridge, Mission Ridge, White Pass
WYOMING -- Snow King Mountain, White Pine Ski Area, Antelope Butte
