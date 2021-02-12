 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soldier Mountain may open Sunday and Monday
0 comments
alert

Soldier Mountain may open Sunday and Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Riding Soldier Mountain's backcountry via snowcat

Soldier Mountain backcountry guide Ryan Bentley and the Soldier Mountain snowcat at the summit of Peak 2. Soldier Mountain's snowcat accesses the 10,095' Smoky Dome's 2,000 acres of untracked powder.

 Tony Harrison

FAIRFIELD — Soldier Mountain reports that repairs to the Chair 1 bull wheel have been completed offsite and the component will be reinstalled tomorrow. General manager Paul Alden is optimistic Soldier Mountain will open this Sunday and Monday for skiing and snowboarding. He advises guests to visit the resort's website at www.soldiermountain.com and its Facebook and Instagram feeds at www.facebook.com/SoldierMountain and www.instagram.com/soldiermountain/ for updates.

The 23 participating resorts in the west for the 2020-21 season

WESTERN REGION -- 23

ALASKA -- Eaglecrest Ski Area

ALBERTA -- Castle Mountain Resort

ARIZONA -- Sunrise Park Ski Area

BRITISH COLUMBIA -- Apex Mountain Resort, Sasquatch Mountain

CALIFORNIA -- China Peak, Mt. Shasta Ski Park

IDAHO -- Brundage Mountain, Silver Mountain, Tamarack Resort, Pomerelle, Soldier Mountain

OREGON -- Hoodoo

MONTANA -- Lost Trail Powder Mountain, Red Lodge Mountain

UTAH -- Beaver Mountain

WASHINGTON -- 49 Degrees North, Hurricane Ridge, Mission Ridge, White Pass

WYOMING -- Snow King Mountain, White Pine Ski Area, Antelope Butte

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News