Soldier Mountain may open Sunday and Monday

FAIRFIELD — Soldier Mountain reports that repairs to the Chair 1 bull wheel have been completed offsite and the component will be reinstalled tomorrow. General manager Paul Alden is optimistic Soldier Mountain will open this Sunday and Monday for skiing and snowboarding. He advises guests to visit the resort's website at www.soldiermountain.com and its Facebook and Instagram feeds at www.facebook.com/SoldierMountain and www.instagram.com/soldiermountain/ for updates.