Travel softball can amount to weekends spent participating in tournaments outside of the Magic Valley, but this weekend fairs differently for local softball teams.

Idaho Central Legacy Fields hosts its second annual Firecracker Festival, highlighted with a 52-team, four-division softball tournament at 21236 US Highway 30, Filer.

The tournament starts at 8 a.m. Friday and is expected to run through Saturday. The divisions competing are 10U, 12U, 14U and 16U, as teams will be battling for first-place rings and second-place medals.

The tournament holds competitors representing Idaho, Utah, Nevada and Oregon.

A few local teams competing in the different division are Sweets, Twin Falls Timberwolves, Jerome, Filer Jr. Fear and Idaho Vipers.

Vanessa Crandall, softball coach at Lighthouse Christian School, will coach the 12U Vipers.

Crandall has been with the Vipers for five years and makes her second appearance in the tournament.

“This is one of our favorite tournaments, the Idaho Vipers look forward to it,” Crandall told the Times-News. “It brings in a ton of people and we are super excited.”

She added, “It’s so much fun just because, one, it’s a local tournament for our youth. And most of the time with travel ball we have to go outside of the Magic Valley.”

But there’s more.

A concert headlined with five local performers is set to follow the tournament at 4 p.m. Friday. The musical line-up features, Brianne Lynn, Jordan Shaw, Cliff Miller Band, Heath Clark Band and Heath Owens.

A fireworks show, presented by Red Dragon, will begin at dark.

“It really is a nice place for the community to come together and enjoy softball,” Crandall said while also explaining there are plenty of activities for the kids who aren’t participating in the tournament.

The festival will host a bounce house and food vendors will be on site. It is $10 per person to enter.

Even with younger teams competing, the tournament still carries a high level of competition and excitement.

“Even as young as the 12U there is a high level of competitiveness. I mean that is what travel ball is after all,” Crandall said. “It is that higher level softball, with more competitive coaching as well.

“Coaches are really trying to dig and find player’s strengths and really pull that out.”

