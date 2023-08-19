Thirteen soccer teams from the Magic Valley opened their seasons on Saturday.
BOYS
Minico 1, Kimberly 1
Minico's Tucker Koyle helped the Spartans open with a tie against Kimberly thanks to his goal.
Minico already surpassed its mark from last season with the result. The Spartans went 0-13-0 in 2022.
"Minico shows a huge improvement from last year with several shots at goal," first-year head coach Will Figueroa told the Times-News via text message. "They look forward to building off this performance."
The Spartans visit Jerome on Monday at 4:30 p.m. while Kimberly hosts Wendell on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.
Highland 1, Twin Falls 0
The Bruins will visit Mountain Home on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Century 2, Burley 1
Andy Roman scored the lone goal for the Bobcats who host Canyon Ridge on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Vallivue @ Jerome, 12:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge @ Thunder Ridge, 1 p.m.
GIRLS
Highland 4, Twin Falls 1
Twin Falls' Hannah McQueen scored the match's first goal on the Bruins' first shot. First-year head coach Christa Tackett takes over after serving as Canyon Ridge's girls soccer head coach. The Bruins seek a repeat trip to the 4A state tournament after a 2022 runner-up finish and 2021 state title.
Nine Bruins starters return to a squad with seven seniors.
"I think we've got a good solid team with the players that we have and they are doing a really good job at connecting, so I think it's going to be a really good season," Tackett told the Times-News.
Burley 2, Century 1
Burley will visit Canyon Ridge on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Jerome @ Vallivue, 12:30 p.m.
Kimberly 5, Minico 0
The Bulldogs visit Wendell on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. while the Spartans host Jerome at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Sugar-Salem @ Sun Valley Community School, 1 p.m.
Wood River 4, Caldwell 2
The Wolverines responded after a Friday night loss to Vallivue, 4-3.