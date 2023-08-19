Thirteen soccer teams from the Magic Valley opened their seasons on Saturday.

Coaches and athletic directors, to report results and statistics, please email TWFSports@lee.net.

BOYS

Minico 1, Kimberly 1

Minico's Tucker Koyle helped the Spartans open with a tie against Kimberly thanks to his goal.

Minico already surpassed its mark from last season with the result. The Spartans went 0-13-0 in 2022.

"Minico shows a huge improvement from last year with several shots at goal," first-year head coach Will Figueroa told the Times-News via text message. "They look forward to building off this performance."

The Spartans visit Jerome on Monday at 4:30 p.m. while Kimberly hosts Wendell on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

Highland 1, Twin Falls 0

The Bruins will visit Mountain Home on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Century 2, Burley 1

Andy Roman scored the lone goal for the Bobcats who host Canyon Ridge on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Vallivue @ Jerome, 12:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge @ Thunder Ridge, 1 p.m.

GIRLS

Highland 4, Twin Falls 1

Twin Falls' Hannah McQueen scored the match's first goal on the Bruins' first shot. First-year head coach Christa Tackett takes over after serving as Canyon Ridge's girls soccer head coach. The Bruins seek a repeat trip to the 4A state tournament after a 2022 runner-up finish and 2021 state title.

Nine Bruins starters return to a squad with seven seniors.

"I think we've got a good solid team with the players that we have and they are doing a really good job at connecting, so I think it's going to be a really good season," Tackett told the Times-News.

Burley 2, Century 1

Burley will visit Canyon Ridge on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Jerome @ Vallivue, 12:30 p.m.

Kimberly 5, Minico 0

The Bulldogs visit Wendell on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. while the Spartans host Jerome at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Sugar-Salem @ Sun Valley Community School, 1 p.m.

Wood River 4, Caldwell 2

The Wolverines responded after a Friday night loss to Vallivue, 4-3.