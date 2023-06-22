Tristen Hutchings went to the College National Finals Rodeo with two goals.

The first was to ride four bulls. He came oh-so-close.

“I got to 7.5 seconds in the short go. Darn it all,” Hutchings told the Times-News on Wednesday.

“I was pretty bummed for about five minutes, until they gave me that buckle and saddle. That put a smile back on my face.”

Smile big, champ.

For the second time in three years, Hutchings left Casper, Wyoming, as a collegiate national champion while representing Sul Ross State University in Texas, reclaiming the title he won in 2021. That, of course, was his second goal.

The bull rider from Monteview, in unincorporated Jefferson County northwest of Idaho Falls, placed second in the first two rounds and won the third go at the CNFR, riding for 67, 85 and 84 points for a three-head total of 236 that proved insurmountable in the end.

The victory not only helped Hutchings wash away the “terrible feeling” of a year ago, when his bid for back-to-back championships ended in the short go, but set him back on the road to his second Wrangler National Finals Rodeo with a jolt of momentum.

“I’m excited,” said Hutchings, who, despite bypassing multiple pro events to instead compete in his final collegiate season, is ranked 13th in the world standings with $55,203 in winnings. “I feel very good right now.”

It would have been easy for the Idaho cowboy to simply skip his last hurrah in college rodeo and ride for big bucks after taking the NFR by storm as a rookie in December. In the span of 10 days in Las Vegas, Hutchings won four times — including the first and last rounds inside the Thomas & Mack Center — and cashed more than $200,000 to catapult himself to a third-place finish.

He was suddenly a household name and searching for a money manager to look after his sudden riches.

While Hutchings said he knows some around the sport wondered if he was “silly or stupid” for choosing college, he didn’t see value in wavering from his plan to earn his degree in agriculture, with an emphasis in agronomics.

“The whole college deal, I kind of had to finish it. I spent long enough on it to not get it,” Hutchings explained. “You can’t rodeo forever — especially in my end of the arena — and I want to be prepared when I’m done. I want to be prepared to take care of my family.

“Hopefully, I’ll make enough money that I never have to work again (after rodeo), but in case I don’t, I want to be prepared.”

Plus, Hutchings credits college rodeo for shaping him into a championship-caliber cowboy — pointing to his years at Sul Ross State, in far-flung Alpine, about eight hours southwest of Dallas and some 480 miles southeast of Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the most influential of his young career.

“College rodeo kind of started my career,” he said. “I’ve won two horse trailers, eight saddles, 15 buckles and plenty of money. That’s where my success has derived, from college rodeo.”

Now, on his terms, Hutchings is ready to move on. From Casper, Hutchings hauled immediately to Reno, then crisscrossed back to South Dakota. He’ll ride in a pair of rodeos in Minnesota this weekend, then head to Dickinson, North Dakota, and into Greeley, Colorado, before taking a day off.

“Prescott, Arizona. Cody, Wyoming. Livingston, Montana. Oakley City, Utah. Bigfork, Montana,” Hutchings said, rattling off the next cities on his summer schedule.

There will be stops in Vernal, Utah, and Wolf Point, Montana. A few days at the Calgary Stampede. And, by mid-July, Hutchings will be back in Casper for the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo.

“We are as busy as it gets,” he said.

Go get ‘em, champ.

Bulls, broncs & barrels

There’s pro rodeo along Interstate 84 in Mountain Home this weekend. The 18th annual Daniel Dopps Memorial Rodeo, with a $21,000 purse, has 8 p.m. performances Friday and Saturday at Optimist Park. College of Southern Idaho cowboys Darien Johnson, the defending bareback riding champion, and Sage Allen, fresh off a seventh-place showing at the college finals, are on the Friday draw. Wendell’s Brayden Roe (tie-down roping) and Gooding’s Jake Faulkner

(steer wrestling) are among the Idaho contestants set for Saturday night.

The Mackay Rodeo in Custer County, fittingly, finished with a distinct Idaho flavor last weekend. Five Gem State cowboys walked away with the top prize in their respective events — fronted by New Plymouth bull rider

Roscoe Jarboe, who pocketed $2,385 after conquering Barely Legal from King Rodeo and Wentz Bucking Bulls for 84 points. The other winners: Caldwell’s Jacob Lees, the bareback rider

($1,898); Kade Bruno, the Challis saddle bronc rider who made his NFR debut a year ago ($1,861); Kimberly’s Tyler Whitlow in team roping ($1,295); and Wendell’s Cody Craig

, whose top pro finish was 20th in 2021, in tie-down roping ($1,111).

Former CSI cowboy

Rusty Wright, a five-time NFR qualifier from the famed Utah saddle bronc riding family, will be sidelined indefinitely following leg surgery,

over the weekend. Wright had been having “throbbing pain” in his left leg, which was surgically repaired with a rod and screws in 2016, and decided “it was time to get it taken care of.”

Another former CSI cowboy,

Orin Larsen, who has made eight NFRs, picked up his third victory of the season last weekend at New Town Rodeo Days in North Dakota. Larsen rode for 88 points on Mosbrucker Rodeos’ Dreams End to cash $5,288 — his biggest paycheck of the year. He’s 31st in the bareback riding world standings after getting

.