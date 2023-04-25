TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge and Burley slugged it out on the softball field Tuesday in a Great Basin Conference doubleheader.

Each team walked away with a win.

The Riverhawks knocked out 15 hits and the Bobcats answered with 10 of their own in the opener, but it was Canyon Ridge's Bailey Sligar swinging for the fences with a walk-off homer in the eighth inning for an 8-7 victory.

"I just knew I needed to hit the ball; I had two strikes," Sligar told the Times-News. "It was a high pitch, but I was like, 'I have to hit this.'"

She nailed the high ball to left field.

She added, "I waved at it because I knew it was gone."

Canyon Ridge displayed impressive hitting even under strong pressure from Burley. Elsie Summerfield, who currently holds a first-place ranking in the GBC with a .717 batting average, according to MaxPreps.com, went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Alexus Milligan added a pair of hits, including a double, and also drove in a run. Sligar was 2-for-4, adding a double to go with her winning homer.

"I think the girls did really good. They were pretty strong and kept their spirts up, and they didn't quit," Riverhawks head coach Terina Konrad told the Times-News. "And when we need the hits, they stepped up and got the hits."

She added, "It was fun to watch Bailey finish with that walk-off home run."

Burley fought hard, scoring three runs runs in the sixth, one in seventh and two in the eight.

Kaymbri Beck tripled and drove in a run, and Hailey Chapa went 2-for-3.

Sligar did the job in the circle, too, striking out eight and yielding only six hits over seven innings.

"I just knew I had to stay consistent and hit my spots," Sligar said. "And make sure my pitches were on. I was a little jittery."

She added, "But I knew I had to finish the game."

Sligar currently sits third in the conference for strikeouts with 73, according to MaxPreps.com.

Milligan pitched one inning, grabbing one strikeout.

The Bobcats shifted momentum in the second game and earned a 10-7 win.

Burley plated three runs in the third and six in the fourth to build a strong position. Bailey Jimenez found her pitches at the perfect time for the Bobcats, belting a pair of doubles and driving in four runs.

Beck, Halli Vaughn and Mckenzie Dean all picked up doubles among Burley's nine hits in the nightcap.

The Riverhawks didn't go down without a fight. They swung big in the bottom of fifth inning to bring in six runners.

But Burley's Vaughn was able to hold them off from the circle and close out the game. She pitched seven innings with eight strikeouts.

Summerfield and Sligar both went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the loss. Milligan homered in the third inning to account for Canyon Ridge's first run.

The split left both teams contending for third place in the Great Basin.

Burley (8-8-1 overall, 5-3 conference) plays Minico on Friday. Canyon Ridge (8-10, 5-5) faces Jerome on Thursday.

