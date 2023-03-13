It's happened several times over the past few weeks around the Magic Valley: Prep athletes have gathered with family, friends and teammates to celebrate the achievement of signing letters of intent.
Here are the local athletes who have recently signed to continue their playing careers at the collegiate level.
- Canyon Ridge’s Shelby Geiger signed to compete on the pitch at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Washington. Columbia Basin is a member of the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC), competing in the East Division amongst schools such as Treasure Valley Community College and North Idaho College. Geiger was a key player for the Riverhawks, who won the 2022 4A district soccer title and made an appearance at the state tournament.
- Across town, Halle Western of Twin Falls went for the green, signing a letter of intent to golf at Southern Virginia University, an NCAA Division III program in the USA South Athletic Conference. Western aided the Bruins as the girls won a 2022 4A state championship.
- Buhl’s Damian Craner will be swinging for the fences at Dawson Community College in Montana next fall. Dawson is an NJCAA Division II school in the MON-DAK conference, competing against the likes of Bismarck and Williston State College in North Dakota. Craner finished the 2022 season with a .533 batting average and 10 RBIs.
- Burley’s Bronson Brookins will also continue playing baseball. He signed a letter of intent with Treasure Valley Community College in Oregon, which competes in the NWAC. Brookins batted .388 with 14 RBIs for the Bobcats in 2022.
- Minico’s Brevin Trenkle will take to the gridiron at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. Trenkle helped the Spartans to a 5-0 mark in the Great Basin last season, followed by a trip to the 4A state semifinals. Coffeyville is an NJCAA Division I school, ranked fifth in the nation last season. The Red Ravens play in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference.