RUPERT — Carson Wayment received his first lessons from his new football coach through a computer screen.

No in-person instruction on defensive coverage or face-to-face meetings.

Sherm Blaser accepted Minico’s football head coaching job in the spring but finished the year out as a P.E. teacher at Owyhee High School.

“Tried to do as much as we can through Zoom and Google Classroom and all that stuff in terms of teaching and installs and all that,” Blaser told the Times-News. “Had to really rely on them to rally guys to get them in the weight room, get them out throwing the football and doing stuff to improve their skills before I was able to get here.”

Now, a few months later, Blaser met with his new players and seeks to continue the Spartans’ success.

“I have learned more in the past two months from him (Blaser) more than I have my entire football career,” Wayment, Minico’s quarterback, told the Times-News.

New offense? Sure. New coach? Yep. But new expectations? Nah.

“We expect to be conference champions,” Wayment said.

But they won’t stop there.

“We expect to be playing on Nov. 17,” Wayment said, which marks the date of the 4A title game.

The Spartans lost 18 All-Conference players to graduation along with conference Offensive Player of the Year Jafeth Bendele and Stockton Chandler, the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Minico will ditch its Wing T offense in favor of a spread/air raid-based pass game that fits with Blaser’s air raid coaching background.

Look for the Spartans to hit the air, despite relying on the run in the past. Little tweaks that Blaser hopes will help the Spartans “find the next step” after back-to-back conference titles.

“We have been fortunate,” Blaser said. “We got a really rich tradition and history of being a really good football program. We are trying to find that little edge that will take us over that next step. Last year, we lost in the state semifinals. We want to get to the championship and win the thing now. We are trying to find what that next step is.”

Wayment will look toward Twiss as a top receiving target along with running back Preston Sonner-Cranney, a state champion wrestler.

Watch for linebacker Anthony Valdez and nose guard Dion Juarez to lead the defense as seniors.

But the quest for the next step doesn’t just involve on-the-field performance. Blaser launched the acronym F.A.S.T. a double-meaning phrase that represents speed on the field along with family, attitude, servant leadership and toughness.

“Coaching philosophy-wise, we are trying to build the elite 4A program in the state is really what we are trying to do,” Blaser said.

The Spartans open at Thunder Ridge at 7 p.m. Friday before back-to-back battles against two of Utah’s top 4A teams.

Minico clashes with Desert Hills, the 2022 Utah 4A state champions, at the Rocky Mountain Rumble in Rexburg before a week three home test against Mountain Crest out of Hyrum, Utah.

“Desert Hills is gonna be tough,” Twiss told the Times-News. “They are a big school out of St. George. St. George schools are always tough. Utah schools are always tough.”

The Spartans are one of the few Magic Valley squads to open week zero and expect excellence.

“Our group is also winners,” Wayment said. “That is our mentality going into this season. We expect to win every single game we play.”

TWO-A-DAYS Hut, hut, hike! The Times-News is touring prep football training camps to preview the 2023 season, which opens around the Magic Valley on Friday, Aug. 25. Don’t miss a day in print or online at magicvalley.com. Here’s the lineup: TODAY: Minico and Filer

Minico and Filer THURSDAY: Burley and Gooding

Burley and Gooding SATURDAY, AUG. 19: Canyon Ridge and Buhl

Canyon Ridge and Buhl TUESDAY, AUG. 22: Jerome and Wendell

Jerome and Wendell THURSDAY, AUG. 24: Kimberly and Declo

Kimberly and Declo TUESDAY, AUG. 29: 1AD1 (Carey, Lighthouse Christian, Murtaugh, Oakley, Raft River and Valley) and 1AD2 (Camas County, Castleford, Dietrich, Hagerman, Hansen and Shoshone)

