Jasmine Devers was born seven weeks premature and spent 11 days in the NICU at Saint Alphonsus because her lungs had not yet fully developed.
It’s an almost inconceivable story given what the Mountain View senior has accomplished on the track this spring.
Devers remains undefeated in the 100 and 200 meters after victories in both events Friday night in the finals of the 5A District 3 track and field championships at Centennial High.
She crossed the finish line in the 100 in 12.41 seconds and clocked a 25.38 in the 200, hitting the tape more than 1 second ahead of her next closest competitor.
“That’s another hurdle we’ve had to cross this year, because she hasn’t had that person to push her,” said Rich Elwood, Devers’ sprints coach with the Idaho Dash club team. “In Dash, she runs faster than most of the girls, so I’ll put her into a group of boys that kind of run that same speed to help push her.
“She’s winning by 10, 15, 20 meters. I’ve even seen her win a 200 by 40 meters this season. She’s out there running by herself.”
It’s taken a lot of hard work over the last year to separate herself from the pack. Devers finished fourth in the 100 and second in the 200 at the 5A state meet last season. She’s since dedicated herself in the weight room and has learned to map out the way she will run and how she should feel at each point in a particular race.
“She works all year long,” Mountain View track coach Jamie Blandford said. “I don’t know if there’s a month she takes off. ... I know she is dedicated and ready to go. She’s a fighter. She’s a killer. She wants to go win.”
Entering next week’s state meet at Eagle High, Devers owns the top times in the Gem State in both the 100 (12.30) and 200 (25.10), according to athletic.net. She’ll also run legs on the Mavericks’ 4x100 and 4x200 relays, which placed second and third, respectively, at the district meet without using Devers in the anchor position.
Devers attributes her passion for track to her family. Her dad, Rob Devers, ran one season of track at San Diego State before joining the Air Force, and her mom was also a sprinter in high school.
“I have four brothers,” said Devers, who has signed to run track at Eastern Oregon next year. “We used to always race and play football in our backyard. I’ve always been competitive that way. I like winning.”
Devers helped the Mavericks win the 5A girls team title at state last season, and she also won gold as a member of the Mavericks’ 4x100 relay, but she still hopes to taste a bit of individual glory in her final high school meet in a Mountain View uniform.
“She’s an amazing kid,” Blandford said. “And I honestly don’t know if there’s a harder worker.”
