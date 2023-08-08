Shahid Muhammad stands at 6-foot-11 and can patrol the post with his 7-foot-4 wingspan.

Oh, and Muhammad will head to Twin Falls as part of the College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball squad, the school announced Tuesday.

Muhammad, a 6-foot-11 former Seton Hall enter, becomes the squad’s ninth incoming player and fourth at that position.

He also becomes the Golden Eagles’ second NCAA Division I transfer.

"Shahid's experience at the Division I level will allow him to be a leader in our locker room," Jeff Reinert, CSI's head coach, said in a release. "He understands what it takes to be a Division I player and can set the example for others.”

Muhammad, who hails from Queens, New York, played in 10 games with three blocks as a freshman for the Pirates of the Big East Conference.

He prepped at Academy of the New Church Prep School in Bryn Athyn, Pennsylvania, and PHH Prep in Phoenix.

The Eagles overhauled its roster after they finished the 2022-23 season with a top national ranking, undefeated regular season and sent seven to NCAA Division I schools.

CSI opens its season Oct. 6 and 7 at the Dallas Jamboree in Texas.

“On the court his God given physical gifts will make him an extremely exciting player,” Reinert said. “Our fans are going to love watching Shahid. He might be the best shot blocker in all of junior college this season."

Britton Berrett, Kasen Carpenter, Sam Phipps and Asim Jones will return.

Incoming Golden Eagles

Brandon Oloumou, Victory Rock Prep (Florida), 6-foot-10, center

Alan Kane, Hagerstown Community College, 6-foot-2, combo guard

Jordan Hamilton, Three Rivers College, 6-foot-3, guard

Jaylon Johnson, Concordia University Texas, 5-foot-11, guard

Walker Timme, McNeese State University, 6-foot-7, forward

Cassius Carmichael, Glendale Community College, 6-foot-5, wing

Isaac Hawkins, Legion Collegiate Academy (South Carolina), 6-foot-10 center/forward

Sam Lupumba, Canyon Ridge High School, 6-foot-7, center

