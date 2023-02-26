Hear them roar: The Richfield Tigers are the top seed in the 1AD2 bracket for the 2023 Idaho High School Boys Basketball State Championships.

That’s not the only storyline for the Magic Valley in the state seedings finalized Saturday night. Snake River Conference rivals Castleford and Carey will meet again in the first round of the 1AD1 tourney, as the fourth and fifth seeds, respectively, and Kimberly will open its 3A title defense as a seventh-seeded underdog against No. 2 Sugar-Salem.

The tournaments open Thursday and run through Saturday at multiple sites in Boise, Meridian and Caldwell. All state championship games will be played at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

In 4A, Great Basin champion Minico was seeded No. 6 and will play No. 3 Blackfoot in the opening round, while Twin Falls drew the No. 5 seed and will match up against No. 4 Skyview.

The Bruins rallied from an early 12-point deficit to beat Jerome on Friday night for the conference’s second state bid after the Spartans won the Great Basin two nights earlier in Twin Falls.

The Magic Valley’s other two state qualifiers, Buhl in 3A and Declo in 2A, are No. 8 seeds.

Richfield, which earned a trip to the Treasure Valley by dispatching Camas County in Saturday’s winner-take-all game, will open against No. 8 Clark Fork on Thursday night at Caldwell High School.

Castleford and Carey have split two games this season, with the Panthers winning on a last-second layup by Carsn Perkes in Tuesday night’s district championship game at the College of Southern Idaho. The teams will play again at 5 p.m. Thursday at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.

The full schedule for Thursday’s first round:

4A (Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian)

No. 6 Minico vs. No. 3 Blackfoot, 2 p.m.

No. 5 Twin Falls vs. No. 4 Skyview, 5 p.m.

3A (Meridian High School)

No. 7 Kimberly vs. No. 2 Sugar-Salem, noon

No. 8 Buhl vs. No. 1 Bonners Ferry, 7 p.m.

2A (Capital High School, Boise)

No. 8 Declo vs. No. 1 Melba, 7 p.m.

1AD1 (Vallivue High School, Caldwell)

No. 4 Castleford vs. No. 5 Carey, 5 p.m.

1AD2 (Caldwell High School)

No. 1 Richfield vs. No. 8 Clark Fork, 7 p.m.