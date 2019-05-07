{{featured_button_text}}

2019 Sawtooth All Conference Track Team

GIRLS

Sprints: 100 - 200 - 400

Samantha McFadyen - Camas

Zailee Poulson – Castleford

Liz Ambriz – Murtaugh

Hurdles: 100/110 – 300

Evy Jones - Hansen

Zailee Poulson - Castleford

Bailie Morey – Carey

Distance: 800 - 1600 - 3200

Sophia Mazzoni – SVCS

Daniela Aguilar - Murtaugh

Julia Lilly - Castleford

Jumps: high - long – triple

Samantha McFadyen - Camas

Zailee Poulson - Castleford

Juanny Arevalo – Murtaugh

Field: shot – discus

Brittany Conrad – Carey

Kodi Green – Carey

Megan Tews – Camas

Coach of the Year

Mollie McLam - Camas

BOYS

Sprints: 100 - 200 - 400

Clay Silva – Lighthouse

Carson Simpson – Carey

Keil Setoki – Murtaugh

Hurdles: 100/110 - 300

Shawn Poulson – Castleford

Justin Silveira – Castleford

Graden Dimond – Murtaugh

Distance: 800 – 1600 – 3200

Rick Aguirre – Castleford

Isaac Knudson – Castleford

Guillermo Zavala – Murtaugh

Jumps: high - long - triple

Brigham Parke – Carey

Clay Silva – Lighthouse

Kade Setoki – Murtaugh

Field: shot - discus

Omar Morales – Carey

Tate Squires - Carey

Lewis Gomez – Murtaugh

Coach of the Year

Ken Allison - ISDB

