GIRLS
Sprints: 100 - 200 - 400
Samantha McFadyen - Camas
Zailee Poulson – Castleford
Liz Ambriz – Murtaugh
Hurdles: 100/110 – 300
Evy Jones - Hansen
Zailee Poulson - Castleford
Bailie Morey – Carey
Distance: 800 - 1600 - 3200
Sophia Mazzoni – SVCS
Daniela Aguilar - Murtaugh
Julia Lilly - Castleford
Jumps: high - long – triple
Samantha McFadyen - Camas
Zailee Poulson - Castleford
Juanny Arevalo – Murtaugh
Field: shot – discus
Brittany Conrad – Carey
Kodi Green – Carey
Megan Tews – Camas
Coach of the Year
Mollie McLam - Camas
BOYS
Sprints: 100 - 200 - 400
Clay Silva – Lighthouse
Carson Simpson – Carey
Keil Setoki – Murtaugh
Hurdles: 100/110 - 300
Shawn Poulson – Castleford
Justin Silveira – Castleford
Graden Dimond – Murtaugh
Distance: 800 – 1600 – 3200
Rick Aguirre – Castleford
Isaac Knudson – Castleford
Guillermo Zavala – Murtaugh
Jumps: high - long - triple
Brigham Parke – Carey
Clay Silva – Lighthouse
Kade Setoki – Murtaugh
Field: shot - discus
Omar Morales – Carey
Tate Squires - Carey
Lewis Gomez – Murtaugh
Coach of the Year
Ken Allison - ISDB
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.