Salt Lake Community College got all the way to the NJCAA men’s basketball championship game last season.

The Bruins are one step closer to having another shot at it this season.

Dwayne Koroma led four players in double figures with 17 points as SLCC defended its Region 18 title and earned a spot in next weekend’s District 13 championship game with a 76-71 win over Snow College on Friday night at CSI Gym. It’s the Bruins’ sixth regional crown in the last 11 years.

No. 9 SLCC (28-4) also avenged its only loss to a team other than No. 1 College of Southern Idaho, an 84-83 setback last month on the Badgers’ home court in Ephraim, Utah

Snow, which won the Region 18 title in 2019 — the program’s first in nearly five decades — spoiled an expected championship clash between the Bruins and Golden Eagles on Thursday night by dealing CSI its first loss in 30 games this season.

The Badgers (20-12) threatened SLCC, too, rallying from a 16-point deficit and forging a five-point lead on a pair of free throws by Jamir Stephens with about four minutes left. But Jared Garcia canned back-to-back 3-pointers — the second with 1:51 left — to give the Bruins the lead for good.

Chase Potter scored 18 points and Stephens had 17 to pace Snow. Garcia and Jalen Weaver added 12 apiece for SLCC and Hunter Erickson chipped in 10.

The Bruins can clinch one of 16 automatic bids to the NJCAA tournament, set for March 20-25 in Hutchinson, Kansas, with a win in the district final. CSI, meanwhile, must wait until March 12 to learn its fate, though the Golden Eagles figure to be a lock for one of eight at-large spots in the 24-team field.