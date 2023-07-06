Wylee Haney isn’t sure what he’ll do with the saddle. A bull rider doesn’t have much need for one, after all.

But he sure likes the words branded in the leather: “HS CHAMPION BULL RIDER.”

The Gooding cowboy, who finished fifth at the Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals last month in Pocatello, missing a trip to the national finals by one place, made the best of his consolation prize by posting the highest-scoring ride of the week to win the 27th annual Silver State International Rodeo in Winnemucca, Nevada.

What does it mean to him?

“Everything,” Haney told the Times-News during a phone interview on Thursday night while his dad, Karl, did the driving back home.

“It was just a nice little bull in my hand,” he said, recalling his ride for 74 points in the first go at Silver State, which annually invites the fifth through 25th finishers from district, state or province finals for a weeklong competition in the Nevada high desert along Interstate 80. “Spun a little bit, a few kicks. It felt good.”

The victory in Winnemucca capped a heck of a rookie season for Haney, who will be a sophomore in the fall at Gooding High School. He made a pair of qualified rides at the state finals, scoring 68 and 71 points, to finish behind Jerome’s Tucker Taylor, who is mentored by PRCA cowboy Brady Portenier; Homedale’s Trey McFarlane, the all-around and rookie of the year; Malta’s Dally Sears, the only cowboy to make nationals in two events this year; and Austen Hamblin, the 2022 state champion.

Cashin' at Christmas: Idaho cowboys Hutchings, Bruno boost NFR chances Monteview's Tristen Hutchings won more than $20,000 over six days during "Cowboy Christmas" to vault into seventh place in the world bull riding standings.

That foursome will ride for Idaho at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming, on July 16-22 — and it wouldn’t be surprising if any of them ended up in the running for a national title.

“I wish I had made the national finals, but I didn’t,” said Haney, whose dad and grandfather both rode bulls in their younger days. “I made it fifth in Idaho. Next year, when some of those seniors are gone, I’ll make it.”

Haney wasn’t the only Idaho contestant to turn in a good showing at Silver State.

Castleford’s Katie Brackett, who will represent Idaho as its queen at the NHSFR later this month, earned a pair of top-10 finishes. She placed fifth in girls cutting and seventh in reined cow horse.

Shoshone’s Megan Taber finished fourth in barrel racing. Gooding’s Rio Curtis won the first go of tie-down roping, but final results from that event were not available late Thursday night.

Two cowgirls who live outside of Idaho but compete in the Magic Valley districts had excellent weeks, too. Taylor Glaser, from Elko, Nevada, won all-around cowgirl honors, and Mesa Thomas, from Grouse Creek, Utah, won the reined cow horse championship.

PHOTOS: Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals