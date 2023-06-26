College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball will search for a new associate head coach.

Ryan Lundgren, CSI’s associate head coach since 2019, accepted the men’s basketball head coach position at NAIA-Carroll College in Helena, Montana, according to a press release. Lundgren becomes the program’s 28th head coach and replaces Kurt Paulson, who resigned in early June.

“We’re really excited that Ryan has this opportunity,” CSI athletic director Joel Bate told the Times-News. “He will be an amazing, good coach up at Carroll. They are lucky to have him. With that being said, I am in the process of requesting a replacement position with our president and the search will be on to find Ryan’s replacement as soon as possible.”

Lundgren also served as CSI’s recruiting coordinator and helped the Golden Eagles to Scenic West Athletic Conference regular season titles in 2021 and 2023 along with a conference tournament championship in 2023.

The Golden Eagles qualified for three straight NJCAA Tournaments in Lundgren’s four seasons (2021, 2022 and 2023.) This season’s squad recorded an undefeated regular season (29-0) for the first time since 1977 and ended the season as the nation’s top-ranked team despite a second-round loss to Vincennes University in the national tournament.

Lundgren also developed four NJCAA All-Americans — Isaiah Moses, Rob Whaley, Mike Hood and Deng Dut.

Lundgren’s departure adds to the turnover within the Golden Eagles’ program. Head coach Jeff Reinert also lost assistant Dawson Henshaw who left for the University of Montana Western in early May as a men’s basketball assistant. The Bulldogs compete in the same conference as Carroll College.

“We’re doing our job, moving people on but it’s difficult because then we have to replace them,” Bate said.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Carroll family as the 28th Head Basketball Coach in program history,” Lundgren said in a Carroll College press release. “The strong tradition of excellence at Carroll dates back many years and it is truly a blessing to be entrusted with the opportunity to carry on that storied tradition. Fans and community members can expect an exciting brand of basketball on the court, and young men of high character that the Helena community can be proud of, off the court. My family and I can’t wait to get started on this new adventure. Go Saints!”

Lundgren, an Idaho native, served as Vallivue High School’s boys’ basketball coach in Caldwell from 2015 to 2019. In Lundgren’s first two seasons, he helped the program surpass its win total from the combined previous six seasons. The Falcons finished runner-up at the 2017 Idaho 4A State Tournament and the Idaho Press Tribune named Lundgren its 2016-17 Boys’ Athletics Coach of the Year.

Lundgren also worked as Boise State’s Director of Player Development for the men’s basketball team from 2011-15. He graduated from BSU in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a Master of Education in 2015. The Broncos qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2013 and 2015. In 2014-15, BSU earned its first top 25 ranking before it clinched a Mountain West title. The program also tied a school-record 25 wins in that season.

“He is known to be a tireless recruiter who can connect with people easily,” Carroll College athletic director Charlie Gross said in a press release. “A shining attribute of Ryan is his emphasis on building life-long relationships with the student-athletes he coaches. With Ryan’s leadership, I am confident that the Carroll basketball program will continue to compete for Frontier Conference Championships, be a perennial power in the NAIA, and model excellence in all they do.”

Carroll College most recently qualified for the NAIA Tournament in 2021 and finished national runner-up in 2019. The 2022-23 season was Carroll College’s first losing season (13-14) since 2013-14.