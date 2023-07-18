Rupert’s Teely Bott became the only Magic Valley contestant to score on Tuesday night in performance five of the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming.
Bott, the Idaho high school barrel racing champion, finished 26th in the performance in 22.617 seconds. Her horse knocked down the third barrel, adding five seconds to her original time.
Rupert’s Teely Bott, the 2021 state barrel racing champion and one of Idaho’s top all-around high school cowgirls, is seeking a return trip to the national finals.
Jerome bareback rider Britt Wells did not score and neither did Jerome’s Tucker Taylor in bull riding.
Jerome's Tucker Taylor took a truck ride to Utah in 2021 with Idaho pro Brady Portenier. It helped shape his rise into one of the state's top prep bull riders.
Malta’s Dally Sears finished sixth in the fourth saddle bronc performance with 61 points.
Roughstock cowboy Dally Sears of Malta, a self-professed adrenaline junkie, will be the only Magic Valley contestant competing in two events at the National High School Finals Rodeo.
Kimberly’s Chantry Brackett will be the only Magic Valley contestant in action on Wednesday. She participates in the girls cutting in the morning and evening sessions.
Kimberly High School senior-to-be Chantry Brackett and her horse, Lucas, claimed the Magic Valley's first championship at the Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals.
Wednesday morning
- Chantry Brackett (Kimberly), girls cutting
Wednesday night
- Chantry Brackett (Kimberly), girls cutting
Thursday morning
- Tucker Taylor (Jerome), bull riding
- Teely Bott (Rupert), barrel racing
- Britt Wells (Jerome), bareback riding
Thursday night
- Dally Sears (Malta), saddle bronc
Friday morning
- Dally Sears (Malta), bull riding
- Wes ZeBarth (Kimberly), boys cutting
Friday night
- Trey Smith (Gooding), steer wrestling
Saturday morning
- Winn Southwick (Jerome), bareback riding
- Briggs Matthews (Oakley), boys cutting