Rupert’s Teely Bott became the only Magic Valley contestant to score on Tuesday night in performance five of the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming.

Bott, the Idaho high school barrel racing champion, finished 26th in the performance in 22.617 seconds. Her horse knocked down the third barrel, adding five seconds to her original time.

Living her story: Minico cowgirl Bott grew up riding horses — and it shows Rupert’s Teely Bott, the 2021 state barrel racing champion and one of Idaho’s top all-around high school cowgirls, is seeking a return trip to the national finals.

Jerome bareback rider Britt Wells did not score and neither did Jerome’s Tucker Taylor in bull riding.

Bull market: How a truck ride with a PRCA cowboy set up Jerome's Taylor for success Jerome's Tucker Taylor took a truck ride to Utah in 2021 with Idaho pro Brady Portenier. It helped shape his rise into one of the state's top prep bull riders.

Malta’s Dally Sears finished sixth in the fourth saddle bronc performance with 61 points.

For the thrill of it: Malta cowboy Sears set to chase NHSFR adrenaline rush Roughstock cowboy Dally Sears of Malta, a self-professed adrenaline junkie, will be the only Magic Valley contestant competing in two events at the National High School Finals Rodeo.

Kimberly’s Chantry Brackett will be the only Magic Valley contestant in action on Wednesday. She participates in the girls cutting in the morning and evening sessions.

Kimberly's Brackett leaves her brand at Idaho state finals, earns trip to nationals Kimberly High School senior-to-be Chantry Brackett and her horse, Lucas, claimed the Magic Valley's first championship at the Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals.

Stream each performance on Cowboy Channel Plus and visit Nhsra.com/nhsfr for a full schedule.

Wednesday morning

Chantry Brackett (Kimberly), girls cutting

Wednesday night

Chantry Brackett (Kimberly), girls cutting

Thursday morning

Tucker Taylor (Jerome), bull riding

Teely Bott (Rupert), barrel racing

Britt Wells (Jerome), bareback riding

Thursday night

Dally Sears (Malta), saddle bronc

Friday morning

Dally Sears (Malta), bull riding

Wes ZeBarth (Kimberly), boys cutting

Friday night

Trey Smith (Gooding), steer wrestling

Saturday morning

Winn Southwick (Jerome), bareback riding

Briggs Matthews (Oakley), boys cutting