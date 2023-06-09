If you go WHAT: Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals WHEN: The state finals finish Saturday with the queen coronation (9 a.m.) and the rodeo short go (10 a.m.). WHERE: Bannock County Event Center and Pocatello Trap Club, Pocatello WHO: The top cowboys and cowgirls in regular-season points from each of the IHSRA’s nine districts, including Districts 5 and 6 in the Magic Valley.

Finally, the finals.

After nine performances across five long days at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello, the Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals will reach its climax on Saturday with a 10 a.m. short go featuring the top 20 contestants in each event.

The Magic Valley, which won a state title to start the week, when Kimberly’s Chantry Brackett finished No. 1 in girls cutting, has a deep list of short-go qualifiers. Among them, Rupert’s Teely Bott and Albion’s Samantha Mai in barrel racing, Malta’s Dally Sears and Jerome’s Tucker Taylor in bull riding, and Rupert’s Lucas Cruz in tie-down roping.

Bott also made the championship round in breakaway roping, securing her spot with a second-place finish in the third go. She won the second go in barrels and will enter the short go in second place.

Mai was a picture of consistency during the week, circling the barrels all three times in under 18 seconds. She’s fifth going to the championship round.

Sears, the District 6 champion, has the edge in bull riding after going 3-for-3 during the week to build an 8.5-point lead atop the standings. Taylor, the District 5 champion, is second; he won the first round and split first in the second go but was bucked off Friday morning on his final try.

Cruz, who won the first go in tie-down roping and was third in the second go, leads the calf roping despite taking a no-time on Friday.

Middleton’s Sam Kofoed, the first-go winner in steer wrestling, is another Magic Valley title contender. So is Jerome’s Winn Southwick, who sits second in bareback riding, plus Bliss’ Kitanna Barnes, sixth in breakaway roping.

The coronation of the 2023 queen will precede the short go at 9 a.m.

The top four finishers in each event from the state finals will qualify for the 75th annual National High School Finals Rodeo, the world’s largest rodeo featuring more than 1,700 cowboys and cowgirls from 44 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand.

