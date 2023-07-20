Rupert’s Teely Bott earned a second-place barrel race in the eighth performance to lead the Magic Valley contingent on Thursday at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming.
Bott, the Idaho High School barrel racing champion, turned in a 17.395 run that morning to sit seventh in the second go-round.
Her time Thursday night bested Tuesday's 22.617 run which included a five-second penalty after her horse knocked down the third barrel. Missouri’s Paige Lilleman won Thursday morning’s barrel race performance at 17.254.
Kimberly’s Chantry Brackett also finished tied for 12th and eighth in Wednesday’s girls cutting performances. Texas’ Brinley Lippincott won both performances.
Jerome’s Tucker Taylor did not score in Thursday morning’s bull riding performance and Jerome’s Britt Wells finished 12th in Thursday morning’s bareback riding performance with 37 points.
Malta’s Dally Sears also did not score in Thursday night’s saddle bronc riding performance.
Sears competes in Friday morning’s bull riding while Kimberly’s Wes ZeBarth participates in boys cutting.
Gooding’s Trey Smith goes in Friday night’s steer wrestling.
Stream each performance on Cowboy Channel Plus and visit Nhsra.com/nhsfr for a full schedule.
Friday morning
- Dally Sears (Malta), bull riding
- Wes ZeBarth (Kimberly), boys cutting
Friday night
- Trey Smith (Gooding), steer wrestling
Saturday morning
- Winn Southwick (Jerome), bareback riding
- Briggs Matthews (Oakley), boys cutting