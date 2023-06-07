Teely Bott has already won a state barrel racing championship. She’s making a bid to win another one.

The Rupert cowgirl turned in a silky trip around the barrels on Wednesday night at the Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals, clocking her fastest time of the season to take the lead in the second go.

Bott, who placed second in the first go at 17.59 seconds, was even sharper on her second run at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. The 2021 state champion finished in 17.19 seconds after guiding her horse, Whiskey, around three quick turns.

It was all good for Bott in team roping, too. Bott and Oakley’s Bry Severe headed and heeled in 7.10 seconds, the second-best time of the day.

Bott wasn’t the only Magic Valley contestant who stood out in the first two performances of the second go.

Rupert’s Lucas Cruz, the first-go winner in tie-down roping, stayed in title contention with an 11.74-second run — good for third so far in the go. Gooding’s Dawson Turner was even faster, posting an 11.67 after being saddled with a no-time in the first round.

Two other cowboys from Gooding had a good go, too. Rio Curtis and Trey Smith were sitting third and fourth, respectively, in steer wrestling.

Also Wednesday, Kate Godfrey finished first in the long go for light rifle shooting and will take a one-point lead into Friday’s short round. Godfrey, who lives in Utah but competes in Idaho, is seeking to add a state title to her 2021 national junior high championship in the same event.

The second go wraps up Thursday morning and will feature the top three bull riders from the first round: Jerome’s Tucker Taylor, who won with 75.5 points; Malta’s Dally Sears, who was second with 74 points; and Austen Hamblin, the defending state champion from West Haven, Utah, near Ogden, who rode for 71.

Middleton’s Sam Kofoed, who bulldogged in 5.04 seconds to win the first go, will also get his second chance in the morning round.

The third go will open with Thursday’s 6 p.m. performance and continue through two Friday shows. The short go is Saturday at 10 a.m.

The top four finishers in each event from the state finals will qualify for the 75th annual National High School Finals Rodeo, the world’s largest rodeo featuring more than 1,700 cowboys and cowgirls from 44 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand.

If you go WHAT: Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals WHEN: The week-long finals run through Saturday. Thursday: Trap shoot (9 a.m.); sixth rodeo performance (10 a.m.); seventh rodeo performance (6 p.m.)

Trap shoot (9 a.m.); sixth rodeo performance (10 a.m.); seventh rodeo performance (6 p.m.) Friday: Eighth rodeo performance (10 a.m.); light rifle shoot (short go, 2 p.m.); ninth rodeo performance (6 p.m.)

Eighth rodeo performance (10 a.m.); light rifle shoot (short go, 2 p.m.); ninth rodeo performance (6 p.m.) Saturday: Queen coronation (9 a.m.); rodeo short go (10 a.m.) WHERE: Bannock County Event Center and Pocatello Trap Club (shooting events), Pocatello WHO: The top cowboys and cowgirls in regular-season points from each of the IHSRA’s nine districts, including Districts 5 and 6 in the Magic Valley.