FILER — Katie Brackett stood Tuesday in a corral with Boon, a favorite horse, and talked with the Times-News in preparation for the National High School Finals Rodeo on July 16 in Gillette, Wyoming.

Brackett stunningly displayed her prized rodeo crown and belt buckle, representing Miss Idaho High School Rodeo Queen after winning the title in Pocatello during the state finals just a few weeks ago.

“My biggest advice to anyone chasing after their dreams is to persevere in strength and courage and your work will be rewarded,” she told the Times-News as she recited a favorite part from a speech given at the state finals.

And, that line holds significant value to Katie because her journey to become the high school rodeo queen goes well beyond competing for a national title.

Her path is filled with her family's Western culture and embodies the value of perseverance.

Rodeo is a big part of the Brackett family values; both of Katie's parents and all of her siblings have competed.

“It’s kind of a family tradition,” she said.

And a strong influence on Katie comes from her mother, Kimberly Williams Brackett.

The younger Brackett is blazing the same path her mother did 30 years ago when she won the Miss Idaho High School Rodeo queen title.

"I’m definitely following in my mother's footsteps," she said.

Kimberly Brackett set the bar high during her years as a rodeo queen. She earned Miss Idaho High School Rodeo queen in 1993. Then, she competed and won Miss Rodeo Idaho in 1996, was third runner-up at Miss Rodeo America and won Miss Rodeo USA in 1997, according to missrodeoidaho.com.

“It’s tough. It’s really, really tough. Kimberly Brackett told the Times-News. "It’s a combination of years of work.

"When I went to Miss Rodeo America, I was trying too hard. I truly was. I was nervous. My personality didn’t shine as well as it should have.

"And so when I went to Miss Rodeo USA, that was the difference. I was relaxed, and at that point, I had nothing to lose," she said. "So, my personality could really shine, and that's how I could bring home the Miss Rodeo USA title."

And she looks at her daughter's growth in queening with admiration.

“I admire her because she is a lot further along than I ever was,” the elder Brackett said. “It has been fun to coach her and just follow her."

Ironically, Katie Brackett's queening experience may be further along but it fairs slightly different compared with her mother's journey.

Her mother started queening at around 12, while Katie Brackett’s first queening event was during her freshman year of high school.

“And so, I had a few years on Katie, and she’s had a lot of catching up to do in just the last few years,” Kimberly Brackett said.

But once the younger Brackett made up her mind to compete, it was all work from that point on, and her mother has been a great help along the way.

“My mother has helped with every aspect of the contest," Katie Brackett said. "She’s helped me write my speeches. She’s helped me memorize them, and get every aspect of it perfect, and she has helped me with horsemanship a lot, and become a better horseman.

“She has given me study material for horsemanship as well as written tests," she said. "She has just helped me come a long way, especially with impromptu and personal interviews.”

Even though Katie Brackett has competed in queening for only three years, she has shown significant growth and development.

“My freshmen year, I was the Silver State International Rodeo Queen,” she said.

“I was second attendant — so third place — my freshman year at the state contest. Sophomore year, I was first attendant, second place, at the state contest. And this year I went back to state and brought the title home.”

Kimberly Brackett said her daughter holds an advantage against competitors heading into nationals because she knows how to answer a question and truly stands out with her communication skills.

As the daughter carries the torch and prepares to make a similar mark as her mother, and with the high level of competition of the national tournaments looming in the distance, she faces stresses but never loses sight of her goals or focus.

“When I feel stressed, it's because I feel unprepared," Katie Brackett said. "So, when I feel stressed, I go study more. I’ll go ride more, or go practice my speech again. That just makes me more prepared and ready.

“And it helps take the stress down a little bit.”

Aside from just winning titles, the younger Brackett has found personal growth along the way, and developed skills that she looks to carry with her for a lifetime.

"In junior high school, I was very shy as a kid and didn’t talk to anybody. I was just very content in my little shell," Katie said. "And being a rodeo queen, I have been able to break out of that shell and able to engage with people, and my communication skills as well as social skills have greatly improved."

She doesn't rest with rodeo. She continues to develop personal skills outside the rodeo season. She plays volleyball and basketball for Castleford. She participates in FFA, competing in the prepared speaking contest, parliamentary procedure, horse judging and livestock judging.

She also raises a market beef steer to take to the county fair.

She uses these combined skills to further develop, with hopes to eventually land in a position she wants to be at.

"I want to go to college at Utah State University and major in agriculture communications and journalism," she said.

And she carries additional rodeo goals that follow a similar path as her mother.

"I’m going to nationals, and try to bring home the national title," she said. "And after high school, I'm going to run for Miss Teen Rodeo Idaho."

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.